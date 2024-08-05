Josh Shapiro Criticism Grows as VP Search Narrows

Plus, a wet week ahead?

Josh Shapiro Facing Lots of Criticism As the Kamala Harris Vice President Search Narrows

For the last week or so, analysts and pundits have suggested — and the online betting market backs them up on this — that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is the top contender in Vice President Kamala Harris’s search for a running mate. But in more recent days, as she’s attempted to narrow that search, Shapiro has been the subject of lots of criticism.

Former Philly Mag reporter Holly Otterbein landed a big piece for Politico over the weekend in which she says that United States Senator John Fetterman has some major concerns about the prospect of Harris picking Shapiro. According to Otterbein, Fetterman’s aides have communicated these concerns to the Harris team. One of those concerns is reportedly that Shapiro is simply too personally ambitious for the role of vice president. Another is Shapiro’s decisions when he served with Fetterman on Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons. You can read Otterbein’s full account here.

On Sunday, United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain went on Face the Nation to express skepticism over Shapiro’s support of private school vouchers. Fain called that support “one of the bigger issues we see with with Shapiro.”

And then there’s all the commotion regarding Shapiro’s positions on Israel-Gaza, particularly in light of a newspaper clip that has surfaced from more than three decades ago, in which Shapiro referred to Palestinians as “too battle-minded.” He also wrote that “peace between Arabs and Israelis is virtually impossible and will never come.” After the piece came to light last week, Shapiro told reporters that his views have changed and rightly pointed out that he was only 20 years old when he wrote that. Shapiro has also come under scrutiny for volunteer work he did with the IDF many years ago.

Last year, Shapiro was very outspoken about the conflict in the Middle East and about the university protests that erupted over that conflict. He was quick to publicly condemn then-University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill for her disastrous testimony before Congress about those protests.

In an interview with me earlier this year, Shapiro indicated that he believes “in a two-state solution” and that “Benjamin Netanyahu is a horrible leader and has been a destructive force in the Middle East.”

Harris interviewed Shapiro and other contenders for the VP spot over the weekend. Her decision is expected at any time.

A Wet Week?

Monday is nice and sunny. The rest of the week? Doesn’t look so great.

Bad Drivers, Beware

The Philadelphia Police Department is launching a new initiative today to crack down on aggressive driving in one section of the city.

Local Talent

When was the last time you went to see live opera in Philadelphia? If you’re like most Philadelphians, the answer is probably never or not in a very long time. But this guy wants to change that.

And if you’re one of those people who looooooove pizza and simply must try any new place that opens, you’re going to want to hear about 20-year-old Viraj Thomas.

By the Numbers

15: Months that the Atlantic City outpost of Center City’s popular Good Dog restaurant managed to last. Sucks. Was a really good spot.

8: Routes that Frontier is cutting from Philadelphia International Airport. There goes my cheap way to get to Milwaukee, one of my favorite towns in the Midwest. (Yes, Milwaukee!)

244,000: Latinos living in Philadelphia as of 2023, according to Census data. That’s up 129,000 in 2000, making Latinos the fastest-growing demographic in Philadelphia.