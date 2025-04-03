Behold: A (Sorta) New PATCO Station

Plus, those controversial torpedo baseball bats are made right in KOP.

PATCO’s Franklin Square Station Finally Reopens in Philadelphia

We’ve been hearing about this for a long, long time. And it’s finally happened: PATCO’s long-ago-abandoned Franklin Square Station has officially reopened in Philadelphia.

Chances are, you’ve never used PATCO’s Franklin Square Station, unless you were riding PATCO long ago. PATCO opened Franklin Square Station way back in 1936. They closed and reopened it over the years. There was a big renovation in the 1970s in honor of the Bicentennial celebration in Philadelphia in 1976. And then, PATCO closed the stop in 1979.

A PATCO spokesperson explained that part of the reason for the reopening of the station was the growth of the community around Franklin Square. The station is located at 7th and Race streets.

The renovation started in 2022 and cost upwards of $30 million. Some of the biggest changes between the Franklin Square Station of the 1970s and the Franklin Square Station of today include full ADA compliance, “bird-friendly glass” (to try to prevent birds from flying into it), and energy efficiency. But PATCO decided to keep the station’s green and white subway tiles, which date back to a time when FDR was in the White House.

It takes just three minutes to get from Franklin Square Station to the first PATCO stop in New Jersey. Bonus: You get to ride over the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Made in KOP

If you’ve been paying attention to baseball season (Go Phils!), then you undoubtedly know about the controversy surrounding the so-called torpedo bats. But did you know they are made right here in King of Prussia?

Good Question

An Inquirer headline: “Why Are None of the Free Library’s Author Events Free Anymore?”

By the Numbers

550: Approximate number of bikes stolen from Philly’s bike share program Indego over three years. That’s more than $1.3 million in stolen blue bikes!

75: Forecasted high for Philadelphia on Thursday. But don’t pull out your bikini just yet. I’m seeing a high of 47 on Tuesday. Blech.

4: James Beard nominations that Philly just scored for its amazing restaurant scene. Congrats all and good luck at the finals.

49: Days that a road connecting Delco to West Philly has been closed. And residents are none too happy about it. You can blame a golf course.

Local Talent

If you’re a Stephen Starr fan, you’re going to want to know all about his big new plans for not one but two restaurants at the Jersey Shore. I’m not exactly sure how I’m supposed to get into prime beach shape while scarfing down French food and meatloaf courtesy of Starr but… It will be a tasty summer either way.