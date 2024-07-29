Howard Eskin Is “Truly Sorry,” Everybody

Plus, does Philly need or want an ice cream museum?

Howard Eskin Issues On-Air Apology for Misdeeds That Got Him Banned From Phillies Games

Worst of Philly-winning, fur coat-wearing Philadelphia legend-in-his-own-mind Howard Eskin is sorry, everybody.

You may remember that in early July the Phillies banned Eskin from all games at Citizens Bank Park after he made an unwanted advance on an Aramark employee there. (Reports alleged that he kissed the woman.) In the wake of the ensuing bad publicity — the story made it to the New York Times, New York Post, and USA Today, among other national outlets — the Sixers also banned Eskin from its training facility in Camden.

Eskin didn’t lose his longtime radio job as a sportsmouth on WIP, though. And he returned to the airwaves the other day for the first time since the scandal broke, the short WIP hiatus reportedly not because of any suspension that he should have received but because of some non-punitive circumstances too boring to report here.

Listeners no doubt wondered if Eskin would address his bad behavior. And he did. Here’s what he had to say on the air:

I’d like to briefly address the recent reports about an incident at Citizens Bank Park. I’m not going to get into specifics other than to say that I recognize my actions have offended and upset her. I feel awful about that. I really do. I apologized to her at the time of the incident and I apologize again now. I’m truly sorry that this did occur. I know a lot of you want me to say more about this. But I don’t intend to comment on this any further and hopefully you understand.

My main question is, if he’s truly sorry, why did it take him so long to publicly say so? It doesn’t take nearly a month for a good lawyer and a good publicist to script out a half-assed apology like that.

Yes, Crime In Philadelphia Really Is Plummeting

I know I’ve told you this over and over again. But if you don’t believe me, ask former Philadelphia mayoral candidate Allan Domb. He’s got some insight as to why things are getting so much better.

A Wild Story You Probably Missed

Philadelphia’s most successful cookbook author isn’t Marc Vetri or Michael Solomonov. It’s somebody you probably never heard of. And it turns out that there’s a pretty good reason for that.

I Scream, You Scream…

Yeah, yeah, yeah. We all scream for ice cream. But does Philadelphia need or want an ice cream museum?

By the Numbers

$1,213: Median mortgage payment in Philadelphia last year, according to a new Pew study. That’s a pretty sizable jump from 2021, when that number stood at $944. Naturally, somebody will find a way to blame Kamala Harris for this.

1.3 percent: Amount of Philly’s registered vehicles that are electric. And it sounds like their owners are having a not-so-easy time charging those cars.

6: Days of the next seven that have forecasted temperatures of 90 or above in Philadelphia. Another friggin’ heat wave.

Local Talent

Jason Kelce wore a beret to the Olympics. No word on whether this boosted beret sales. All I know is that Taylor Swift has worn a beret, too. No doubt there is some deep, dark Taylor-Travis Reddit that is spending way too much time on what all of this might mean.

And if you’re a fan of local music, note that Kayla Childs aka Black Buttafly and her Nu School Collective launch a monthly series at South Philly’s Solar Myth tonight. Happening every Monday. For more on what’s happening this week, I give you this.