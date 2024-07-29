Why Crime in Philadelphia Is Plummeting

Credit goes to Mayor Parker — and to our outstanding new police commissioner, Kevin Bethel, who’s proving himself to be one of the country’s best.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

I spend a fair amount of time talking to people who live in the suburbs. One of the things they’ve told me over the last few years is how nervous they are to come into the city. Because of the stories they’ve seen, read and heard about crime in Philadelphia, they’re not only reluctant to move into town — they’re even anxious to come into Center City for dinner or a show.

I hear similar things from city residents about crime in their own neighborhoods. I understand why: During the pandemic, the crime rate — most notably the murder rate — skyrocketed in Philadelphia. It left all of us rattled, and there are still stories about mass shootings and other tragic crimes that give people pause.

Fortunately, we’re now seeing crime drop in Philadelphia, quickly and substantially. As of mid-July, homicides were down 38 percent compared to the same time last year — the lowest number of murders since 2015. In fact, according to a national analysis of data, Philadelphia has seen the largest drop in gun violence of the 50 largest U.S. cities.

That’s great news.

Crime is down nationally, but I believe one reason Philadelphia is doing particularly well is the outstanding leadership of our new police commissioner, Kevin Bethel. Commissioner Bethel is, in my estimation, one of the best police leaders out there right now.

And I’m not the only one who’s saying that. That’s also the view of legendary former police commissioner Charles Ramsey, who did such an outstanding job keeping the city safe under Mayor Michael Nutter. As Commissioner Ramsey told me in a recent conversation, “In my opinion, Kevin is one of the very best police leaders not only that Philadelphia has had, but in America.”

High praise.

Ramsey and Bethel have known each other for a long time. Bethel was a captain in the 17th District when Ramsey first worked with him. Ramsey was so impressed with Bethel that he promoted him to deputy commissioner — skipping three ranks.

“He didn’t let me down,” Ramsey told me. “He is a very talented individual.”

What makes him so good? Bethel focuses on data, Ramsey explained, relying on clear evidence when it comes to implementing strategy. “When he makes decisions, it’s based on real information, not just gut feeling or pressure from someone else. He’s about as solid as they come.”

Ramsey told me a story to illustrate his point. One day when Ramsey was commissioner, Bethel came into his office and said, “Boss, we have a problem.”

Ramsey asked what it was.

“We’re arresting too many kids in school,” Bethel replied.

Bethel shared the data he’d gathered — more than a thousand kids per year were being arrested in city schools. Fortunately, Bethel never presented Ramsey with a problem without also offering a solution.

“He developed a diversion strategy working with the chief judge of the juvenile court,” Ramsey said. After it was implemented, the number of students being arrested dropped by 84 percent. Bethel continued that work after he became head of school safety for the School District of Philadelphia a few years later, and the strategy has now become a national model.

How Is Bethel Doing It?

Ramsey hesitates to comment on the specifics of the Philadelphia Police Department’s current policing strategy. “There should only be one commissioner at a time,” he said. But residents I’ve spoken with have noted a stronger police presence in various parts of the city, and Ramsey himself pointed to the stepped-up police presence in Kensington — Bethel deployed the Police Academy’s entire graduating class this year to the neighborhood — as an example of how Bethel takes on tough problems and finds creative ways to solve them. “The fact that he took an entire academy class to add resources to that area, that says a lot right there about his commitment,” Ramsey said.

Of course, Bethel isn’t the only one who deserves credit for the city’s increasing safety. Kudos also go to Mayor Parker, whom Ramsey believes — and I agree — has done an excellent job so far. The relationship between the mayor and the police commissioner is crucial, as Ramsey well knows.

“It’s important to mention that Commissioner Bethel has got the full backing of a very, very good mayor,” said Ramsey. (Ramsey, it should be noted, advised Parker on her search for a commissioner). “I was blessed to have a good strong mayor with me in Mike Nutter, and that’s what it takes. It’s really not a one-person show.”

The year is only half over, of course, so there’s no guarantee the crime numbers will stay low, particularly since crime tends to tick up in the summer and fall.

“But it’s a very good sign to have this level of decrease in July,” Ramsey said. “I think you’re going to see the numbers get back to the level they were in 2013, 2014 and 2015, when we were well under 300 homicides per year.”

Ramsey would like to see Commissioner Bethel start to get more attention across the country for his approach and results. He believes Bethel has much to contribute to the national conversation about policing. “I want him to be more exposed nationally because a lot of the national issues affect us all. He’s just a very talented individual. He’s going to be in the conversation when you talk about some of the best that’s ever done it.”

I’d like to see Commissioner Bethel develop more of a national profile, too — as long as Philadelphia doesn’t lose the best police commissioner we’ve had in a long time.