Finally, Philly Gets Cheap, Non-Stop Flights to Copenhagen

Plus, the New York Post calls Philadelphia "a model of urban order."

If you, like me, have been trying to figure out your summer vacation plans, I have this bit of news for you: Nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Copenhagen launch next week. And you can get in for as little as $515 roundtrip.

American Airlines announced the new Philadelphia-Copenhagen flights last year, and service begins on Thursday, June 6th. The flights leave Philadelphia International Airport at 9:35 p.m. You will, let’s hope, fall fast asleep. And after a seven hour, thirty-five minute flight, you land at Copenhagen Airport a.k.a. Kastrup at 11:10 a.m. The return flights leave Copenhagen at 2 p.m. and arrive in Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. the same day.

I did lots of searching and found plenty of roundtrip fares for $650 to $850. And quite a few for under $600 and some as low as $515. For instance, if you want to spend August 12th through August 21st in Copenhagen, American Airlines will get you there for $515.60, carry-on bag and personal item included. And, yes, that includes taxes and fees.

Lonely Planet called Copenhagen the world’s best city to travel to in 2019. Two years later, CNN dubbed Copenhagen “Europe’s new capital of cool.” And some have called Copenhagen the happiest city in the world, which sounds pretty good to me right about now.

Now before you go booking that flight, I should also tell you that, like most of Scandinavia, Copenhagen is among the most expensive places in Europe to visit. So do your research.

NY Post: Philadelphia Is a “Model of Urban Order”

Infamous New York Post ranter Steve Cuozzo is out with his latest rant about New York, a metropolis he complains about incessantly.

But in this case, the guy who hates bicyclists and once blamed Anthony Bourdain for the proliferation of food trucks (the horror!) uses Philadelphia as his point of comparison for New York. Historically, of course, New Yorkers have enjoyed looking down on Philadelphia. But Cuozzo praises Philadelphia as a “model of urban order,” which is probably causing more than a few Philadelphians to have a good laugh. He points out that while New York is littered with scaffolding tunnels (he’s right about that!), he couldn’t find one in Philadelphia. He noted our absence of “unlicensed junk sellers” on the sidewalks.”

But the biggest selling point to Cuozzo seemed to be Philadelphia’s “near-absence of bike lanes.” He explained that “Philly motorists are spared the havoc wrought by the lanes.” He noted that he was able to cross intersections “without a wrong-way cyclist bearing down on me.” And he loved, loved, loved that he would “stroll sidewalks without fear of being sideswiped by heedless, law-breaking jerks on wheels.”

Gave me a good laugh.

A Wild Weekend at the Jersey Shore

A stabbing in Ocean City. A state of emergency in Wildwood. And a shooting in Atlantic City. Not a great way to kickoff Unofficial Summer!

By the Numbers

$12.9 million: Asking price for the above Gladwyne mansion that was built in 2011 for the previous owner of some hockey team. Yes, $12.9 million is a lot of money. But when you consider that there’s a a tennis court, a basketball court, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a cinema with stadium seating, and the fact that the asking price was $28 million in 2016, it’s a bona fide bargain!

0: Days of rain in the forecast for the next seven days. Highs will hover between the mid-70s and mid-80s. Down the Shore, a perfect week for bike riding and afternoon sun. But if you’re thinking of going swimming, just know that ocean temperatures are still in the low 60s.

Local Talent

The Roots Picnic rolls into town this weekend at the Mann Center with a lineup that includes local luminaries like Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott, Beanie Sigel, and, well, the Roots. Tickets are $135 for one day or $250 for a two-day pass. The top VIP pass costs $1,399 and includes the all important air-conditioned restroom trailer with attendants. The Roots Picnic not for you? Don’t worry, we have plenty of other suggestions right here.

And From the Freaky-Streaky Sports Desk …

On Friday night in Colorado against the lowly Rockies, Bryce Harper got his ass thrown out of the game in the first inning for grumbling about a called third strike. Could be worse, I guess.

Bryce Harper gets an early toss in Denver pic.twitter.com/iciHqFYFYo — Philly Sports Reports (@PhlySprtsReprts) May 25, 2024

Everybody but the ump agreed the ump was dumb, and Phillies shifted every which way, with Johan Rojas coming in for Harper but playing left field. Lefty Ty Blach was the Rockies starter, and he only allowed one hit — a Realmuto single — until the fifth, when Castellanos and Sosa both hit solo homers. Cristopher Sánchez, pitching for us, allowed one run in that same inning on a double and two singles, and Thomson yanked him in the sixth after he gave up a walk and a single, bringing on Orion Kerkering. Jeff Hoffman pitched a one-two-three eighth, and José Alvarado got two outs in the ninth before Jacob Stallings pinch-hit a homer to tie the game. Free baseball!

The Phils loaded them up with one out in the 10th, but Schwarbs and J.T. couldn’t bring the runners around. The Rockies didn’t score against José Ruiz either, though, so on to the 11th, when Gregory Soto gave up two walks to load the bases and a Tovar hit walked it off. Bummer. Euphoria gone. We suck.

Saturday night’s matchup saw the Phils take a first-inning lead on singles by Schwarber and Harper off Dak Hudson. Aaron Nola uncharacteristically walked two in their half, and a Brendan Rogers single tied it. The Rockies took the lead in the second, with a single, a stolen base, and one more single, and added another in the third on a single, a Marsh error, and a pair of ground-outs.

We got one back in the fifth on a Garrett Stubbs single and steal and a Schwarber sac fly. Nola, who’d retired seven straight batters, came out for Seranthony Domínguez, and he pitched up a single to Brenton Doyle, who stole second and then third before Stubbs made a nice play to end the inning. José Ruiz pitched the bottom half with no damage, and Marsh led off our last chance with a walk. Sosa hit a ball to the right corner, and Marsh hightailed it all the way home to tie it up! Sosa wound up at third, and Stubbs singled him around for the 4-3 lead. After a double play, Schwarber doubled, Stott walked, and then the murders began. Harper hit a three-run round-tripper.

Bryce Harper hits a three run HR, and Coors Field erupts into cheers and MVP chants pic.twitter.com/tRMetZCePD — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) May 26, 2024

Bohm promptly doubled, and Castellanos singled him in before getting thrown out trying to take second. So: 8-3 lead for Spencer Turnbull in the bottom of the ninth, and he kept it right there. Go team!

On Sunday, I was at the grandkid’s third birthday party all afternoon, which was a blessing, because Ranger Suárez lost for the first time all season, going six innings and giving up five runs, including a two-run homer by Ryan McMahon, in a 5-2 loss to the Rockies. We only lose to the Rockies. First series loss since March. Two of the runs came on a rather egregious throwing error by Alec Bohm.

The Rockies lead is 5-0 after this error from Alec Bohm: B-Rod gets credited for a RBI! pic.twitter.com/Ye75kUDMUO — Blake Street Banter ⚾🌮 (@blakestbanter) May 26, 2024

If he hadn’t been playing so well, we’d all be mad at him.

And Memorial Day? It was the opener of the Phils’ road series with the Giants, with Blake Snell on the mound for them and Taijuan Walker for us. In the bottom of the second, the Giants took off, scoring three runs on a walk, a single, a double and two more singles. But Schwarbs answered with a two-run homer after Rojas singled in the third, and still-hot Sosa tripled in the fourth and scored on a wild pitch. Merrifield reached first on a throwing error and stole second, and Rojas knocked him in with another single. Who says we only beat lousy teams?

In the bottom half, the Giants got a single and a double, then two runs as Bohm repaid the error. Walker let through another run in the sixth on a walk and a double: 6-4 Giants. Maybe we do only beat lousy teams. José Ruiz came in for Walker in the bottom half, and oh boy, another Bohm error. Whoops, and one by Merrifield, too! Crikey, and a single that scored two more runs. Matt Strahm got his job done in the eighth, but it was too late: an 8-4 loss. C’mon, guys, let’s get going again!

Any Doop News?

They were in Charlotte on Saturday night, in a stadium where they’ve never won — mostly because they’ve only played there twice. Julían Carranza had a number of credible shots in the first half, but none went in. It was a fast-paced, evenly matched game. The second half was somewhat less exciting, though Dániel Gazdag just missed what looked to be a huge opportunity in the 85th minute. That was it in the end: one point for us for a 0-0 tie.

Oliver Semmle had several really good saves, but if having him in goal still makes you nervous, you’ll think Andre Blake is worth every penny of his big new Union contract.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.