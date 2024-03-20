The Noisy Scourge of Pickleball Hits the Main Line

Plus, Philly loses a longtime independent music venue.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

The Noisy Scourge of Pickleball Hits the Main Line

When I first heard about pickleball, I never thought I’d be writing about a pickleball controversy in my lifetime. Feels a little bit like writing about a curling scandal, a bowling brouhaha.

But controversies over the noise that pickleball brings with it are actually now pretty widespread. And this noisy pickleball controversy has found its way out onto the Main Line.

Lower Merion Township is installing pickleball courts at quiet neighborhood parks. And some neighbors are none too happy about this. I live in West Philly and would love to be able to include pickleball among my list of Top 20 quality-of-life complaints.

Meanwhile, if you’re not somebody who has a viscerally negative reaction to the evil sound of the pickleball, we’ve got all the pickleball you can handle right here.

Local Talent

Normally, I use this Local Talent space to showcase, well, local talent. But today, I’m posting a brief in memoriam for the Grape Room in Manayunk, one of the few Philly music venues where up-and-coming artists could get a shot. The Grape Room, which has gone by other names in the past (including the one I still call it: the Grape Street Pub), has immediately ceased operations, canceling all upcoming shows. Not much intel on the closure beyond just this Instagram post from the venue.

By the Numbers

280: SEPTA stations this Temple student plans to visit in an effort to rank them. Gotta have goals!

20,770: Signatures on petition to bring Dollar Dog Night back to Citizens Bank Park. People really like their overly salty, hyper-processed meat products, it turns out.

0: Primary elections our friends in Delaware will hold this year. Why bother, they figured.

Where Are You Eating This Weekend?

Might I suggest you go where our James Beard semi-finalists like to eat? After all, who better to know all the best spots than the best chefs in town?

And From the Score-More Sports Desk …

You say you like exciting baseball games? Big-hitting baseball games? You would not have enjoyed the pitchers’ duel that the Phils and the Tigers put on last night.

Phillies and Tigers just played the greatest night game in Grapefruit League history. A scoreless tie that took 1 hour, 58 minutes. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 20, 2024

Ranger Suárez went five full innings and gave up only one hit.

Another 4 Ks as Mr. Ranger maintains his 0.00 spring ERA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9TbJPZ25GK — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 20, 2024

We at least got four hits off Detroit starter Jack Flaherty in his five innings; Tiger centerfielder Parker Meadows had the only three hits for the other side. Tonight we go up against the Orioles at 6:05.

Do the Sixers play?

Indeed they do, kicking off a three-game road trip with a bout against the Suns at 10 p.m.

And in College Hoops?

In NIT action tonight, which is all we’ve got for the guys this year, St. Joe’s plays at Seton Hall at 7 p.m., and the Villanova Wildcats host VCU at 9. Interestingly and rather peculiarly, the Hawks and ’Cats women both face those same opponents in their respective tournaments tomorrow night, with both games starting at 7.

The Flyers also played.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.