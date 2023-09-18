6 ABC’s Bob Brooks Flees Philly for Right-Wing TV

Plus: Kristen Welker's Meet the Press debut, a cheesesteak abomination, and all the local sports news

Those of us who watch local television news noticed that a familiar face at 6 ABC vanished over the summer: reporter Bob Brooks. And now we know where he went.

Brooks, who joined 6 ABC in 2016, is now an anchor with the right-wing outlet Newsmax. The company describes itself as the fastest-growing cable news channel in America.

“I am glad to go national on a network like Newsmax, with a growing news brand and a team of talented professionals who care about news and the public’s right to know,” said Brooks in a Newsmax announcement. In funner times, he used to box with Cecily Tynan, as seen below.

That announcement went on to tout his history with 6 ABC. It made sure to mention his coverage of “the recent Philadelphia riots.” Because of course.

Brooks dropped off of Twitter in early July, when he tweeted about a multiple murder in Philadelphia. He popped back up at the end of August. Since then, his feed has featured tweets taunting Fox News for losing viewers, a promo for an interview with election denier Kari Lake, another with Donald Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, and a series from actor-turned-conspiracy-kook Jon Voight.

In other TV news, Philly’s own Kristen Welker debuted as the new host of Meet the Press on Sunday morning, and reviews were … mixed.

By the Numbers

1876: Year in which the American Library Association was founded in Philly; it’s currently embroiled in culture wars, with red-state members quitting to protest what they consider its “fighting to keep pornographic materials in libraries.”

717-788-8990: The number you can now use to directly text-message with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Well, with his office, anyway.

21: Points former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals were leading the Giants by in yesterday’s game before blowing the lead and losing, 31-28. Such a pity.

0: Pumpkin-spice-flavored anythings we intend to eat this autumn. Except maybe actual pumpkin pie.

100 percent: how wrong this is:

https://twitter.com/FootyScran/status/1703511480593768737

And from the Not-So-Hot Sports Desk …

On Friday night in St. Louis, the Phils went up 1-0 in the first on singles off starter Zach Thompson by Trea Turner and Alec Bohm and a fielder’s choice by Bryce Harper. J.T. Realmuto singled, too, and Nick Castellanos whacked a three-run homer: 4-0 Phils. In the third, Harper got hurled from the game after tossing his bat rather vehemently on a strikeout, and the Cards got one back on a walk and two singles off Aaron Nola, then one more on a single following a double steal. And they made it 4-3 in the fourth on a single, a Nola error and a sac fly. Matt Strahm came on with two on and two out in the fifth and got the last out.

In the top of the sixth, Edmundo Sosa doubled, and a J.T. single brought him home: 5-3. Hey, every little bit helps. In the eighth, Craig Kimbrel came on, got two outs, and walked the bases loaded for Alec Burleson. Wonder of wonders, he struck him out.

In the ninth, Jose Alvarado walked the leadoff batter, gave up a single, got a ground-out that caught the lead runner, got another ground-out, went up two strikes on Tommy Edman, and then gave up a single: 5-4, men on first and second. And then a walk to load them. And then a strikeout to end it. Man, guys. Making it look hard.

The Phillies are sitting pretty atop the NL Wild Card race with a #FridayNightBaseball W. (MLB x @Chevron) pic.twitter.com/tBvXRRGqBn — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2023

On Saturday night, the Phils went up 1-0 in the first on a Turner double and a Bohm single off Miles Mikolas. In the second, Bryson Stott and Castellanos singled, and Brandon Marsh’s sac fly brought Stott home. In the third, Ranger Suárez gave up a run on a single and a double over Marsh’s head, then issued two walks to load the bases … and struck out Luken Baker for the third out.

Then, in the fifth, Marsh singled and so did Johan Rojas, who promptly stole second. It didn’t matter, because Schwarbs homered: 5-1!

In the ninth, Castellanos singled with one out, and Rojas doubled him home: 6-1. Dylan Covey was the finisher, and he loaded the bases for Contreras with two outs but got him on a bouncer to short. Nice Ranger win.

Sunday afternoon, the first two innings were scoreless for Taijuan Walker and Dakota Hudson. In the third, though, two singles and two doubles made it 3-0 St. Louis. The Phils got all three back in their half on a Harper walk, a Bohm single, a Stott bunt that got wild, J.T. getting hit by a pitch, a Marsh walk, a Castellanos ground-out with a throwing error … a real mess.

A Paul Goldschmidt solo homer in the fifth put the Cards up again, and a double and a single made it 5-3. Bohm led off the eighth with a solo homer, after which Stott and Rojas singled to put runners on the corners and Castellanos tied it up again with a single. Seranthony came in for the bottom half, and damn, a Jordan Walker homer put the Cards up again. Last chance in the ninth, with Ryan Helsley in to pitch. He struck out Harper, walked Bohm, struck out Realmuto, and got a fly-out from Rojas: a 6-5 loss. The Phils start a three-game away series with the Braves tonight at 7:20.

Our thoughts are with former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, who suffered a stroke on Saturday in Florida. Family said Sunday his condition was improving.

And in Doop News …

The Union faced off against Cincinnati FC on Saturday night at Subaru Park and drew first blood, on a dynamite strike by José Martínez 22 minutes in. To that point, the game had mainly been marked by yellow cards (two to them, two to us) and general bad humor. The Union were awarded a PK 35 minutes in on a foul by the keeper in the box; before Dániel Gazdag could take it, Cincinnati got whacked with another yellow for jostling in the lead-up. Gazdag nailed it anyway: 2-0!

https://twitter.com/PhilaUnion/status/1703203925162066298

Damian Lowe picked up a yellow at 42 minutes, for a total of six on the two teams — to that point.

Three minutes into the second half, Cincinnati scored, just to keep things interesting. Seven minutes later, they put another in the net but were ruled offsides. And at 75 minutes, they tied it up after intercepting a crappy-ass Union pass. Shame, shame, shame. In the 83rd minute, Yerson Mosquera was sent off for his second yellow, and there was another yellow on the Union, too — the 11th of the game.

Eight minutes stoppage. A corner for Cincinnati, and Ray Gaddis, former Union player, in as a sub. A second yellow on Jack Elliott in the 93rd minute, and he was outta there: 10 on 10. It played out to a big, messy 2-2 draw and a big missed opportunity for us.

And in College Football?

Penn beat Colgate, 20-6; Temple decimated Norfolk State, 41-9; the Villanova Wildcats had a Very Bad Night against UCF, 48-14; and Ursinus won on the road against Rowan, 44-21. For them what care, it was Penn State over Illinois, 30-13.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.