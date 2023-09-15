D’Andre Swift: Great Homecoming … or the Greatest Homecoming?

Sorry Taylor, Philly's got a new favorite Swift. Plus: City Council bans safe-injection sites across much of Philly, another January 6 sentencing, and one very good dog.

The biggest news yesterday was probably City Council’s 13-1 passage of a bill that would ban safe injection sites across nearly the whole city. The bill now goes to Mayor Kenney, who’s a proponent of said sites, so who knows what’s next? Kendra Brooks was the only Councilmember to vote against the bill; Jamie Gauthier was absent and did not vote, though she expressed opposition to the ban in a press release earlier in the day.

Remember Dulce Maria Alavez, who disappeared from a South Jersey playground four years ago? Police haven’t given up on finding her; they released a photo yesterday of what she might look like today.

And Now, in Numbers …

3rd: Where Philly stands on a list of the most expensive U.S. cities for parking, at $250 a month. Duh!

25th: Our rank on a new list of the friendliest cities in America. Hey, wait one $&^@* minute! I thought we were so rude!

4 Years: Prison sentence for University of Pennsylvania grad Patrick Stedman for his role in the January 6th insurrection. What struck us about this Daily Pennsylvanian article on him: He was turned in by his former Haddonfield High and Penn classmates. Popular dude!

246: Pounds of marijuana seized this week on Route 222 in Berks County from a Porsche Cayenne with “heavily tinted windows.” Behind those windows were 12 garbage bags stuffed with pot, filling the SUV right up to the top.

More Than You Think: Times per day that men think about the Roman Empire. WTF, men?

And from the Never-A-Doubt Sports Desk …

In their home opener last night at the Linc vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Birds marched straight down the field with a bunch of completions on their first possession and scored a Jake Elliott field goal.

this catch by Devonta Smith was too good pic.twitter.com/6URjqo2nN1 — Grace (@gracesporttakes) September 15, 2023

The Eagles held the Vikings on their first series, but Britain Covey almost fumbled the punt return away before Kelee Ringo recovered the ball. Just to make things even, Justin Evans hit their punt returner and knocked the ball into Nick Morrow’s arms on a great Vikings runback. Um, then Hurts threw an interception … and the Iggles got it right back on another fumble on an Avante Maddox strip. Man, it was busy out there! Elliott doinked a second field-goal try — and it didn’t go through.

In the second quarter, the Vikings pushed right through the D for a touchdown five minutes in. D’Andre Swift had a series of nice runs, and we got that touchdown, finally. And then a Justin Jefferson fumble on a pass right at the goal line for a touchback — WTF are the chances of that? Eagles ball at the 20, so little time left in the half. Elliott for a 61-yarder at the buzzer … after a timeout freeze from the Vikings … and he nailed it! 13-7 Eagles at the half.

And look who kicked off the second half with a recovery of a Kirk Cousins fumble forced by Josh Sweat: Fletcher GD Cox! First and goal — and a Hurts TD on a tush push. And another on a DeVonta Smith catch of a gorgeous 60-yard pass by Hurts: 26-7. Okay, I was relaxed enough for a glass of wine.

Not so fast. Rookie Jordan Addison caught a mile-long pass from Cousins and made Josh Jobe look silly for a TD. The Eagles racked up another early in the fourth on a pass from Hurts to A.J. Brown, but it was called back for holding. The crowd hated the lack of an interference call on the next play, another long pass to Brown, but the refs weren’t budging.

And with seven and a half minutes left, an unbelievably wide-open K.J. Osborn caught a Cousins TD pass to make it a six-point game. This city does not need this stress, Iggles! But they got their ish together for a long Swift run to the four-yard-line just when it was needed most. Woo-hoo! And a Swift TD!!! Maybe I really do believe. Sing that song, Eagles fans! What a night for D’Andre’s homecoming!

D'Andre Swift tonight: – 25 carries

– 169 rushing yards (career-high)

– 1 TD D’ANDRE SWIFT IS HAVING A RIDICULOUS COMING OUT PARTY IN PHILLY TONIGHT HE IS TURNING ALL OF PHILADELPHIA INTO SWIFTIES 🤫 pic.twitter.com/2i0FpaQzpO — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) September 15, 2023

That’s not to say the tension dissipated. The Vikings scored once more on a quick drive to bring it to 34-28 with a minute and change left, and of course they had to go for an on-sides kick. Nothing doing, Minnesota! Tick … tick … tick … And that was it. We’re 2-0. Phew. Go Birds.

This is Bailey. She does this dance when she's happy. Which is often. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/dxXntxAM5f — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) September 14, 2023

And on the Weekend Schedule …

What lies ahead for Philly sports fans, you ask? Well, the Phils travel to St. Louis to play the Cards Friday at 8:15, Saturday at 7:15, and Sunday at 2:15. They’re still barely clinging to first place in the Wild Card race. The Union go up against Cincinnati at home in Subaru Park Saturday at 7:30. And in college football, the Temple Owls play the Norfolk State Spartans at home at the Linc on Saturday at 3:30, unbeaten Villanova visits also unbeaten UCF Saturday at 6:30, and Ursinus is at Rowan at 6 p.m. Enjoy it all in this glorious weather!