Original Jim’s Steaks Reopens — with Seriously Heavy Security

If you’ve been following my coverage on Foobooz, you already know that the original Jim’s Steaks in West Philly was set to reopen as Jim’s West. You know that a whole bunch of drama erupted over that plan. And you know that the owner of Jim’s Steaks in Delco is now taking the owner of Jim’s West to court, claiming he isn’t allowed to use the name Jim’s in any way, shape or form. In fact, there’s a hearing scheduled on the matter this very day.

Well, in spite of the legal threats, Jim’s West owner Cortez Johnson held his grand opening at 431 North 62nd Street on Saturday. It was quite the scene. Line around the block. I wasn’t able to get inside on Saturday. But I did visit Jim’s West on Sunday night.

And what I found there was a tasty cheesesteak. Far better than what they’re slinging over in Delco. And better than what the Jim’s on South Street was feeding tourists before the fire. (This was always the reputation of the West Philly Jim’s Steaks: that it was the best of the bunch.) But what I also found is that Jim’s West appears to take security very seriously. This was evidenced by the jovial and talkative security guard sitting right next to the door. In his hands, he held what he said was a loaded AR-15. (It actually appears to be a modification of a weapon similar to an AR-15.)

Via text, I asked Jim’s West owner Cortez Johnson why the need for the heavy security. But he hasn’t communicated with me since thanking me for the original article I wrote on Jim’s West. Anyway, good cheesesteaks!

David Oh Unhappy with Our Story About His Green Beret Lies

Last week, I told you that the 2011 scandal surrounding David Oh’s characterization of his military record had resurfaced, thanks to the fact that the Republican, a former member of City Council, now wants to be our mayor. Basically, Oh claimed he was a Green Beret, people called him a liar for doing so, he apologized back in 2011, but now he is, once again, claiming he was a Green Beret.

I didn’t hear from Oh after I ran that story. But he did take some time out of his merciless campaign schedule to post some thoughts about the article on Philly Mag’s Facebook page, invoking one of the greatest American writers of all time:

“‘If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do, you’re misinformed.’ — Mark Twain. Don’t be manipulated by biased media. Find out for yourself. DavidOh.com.”

A Republican candidate distrusting the media?! Perish the thought. You stick to your story, David. And we’ll stick to ours.

Do Not Try This at Home

What’s a professional MMA fighter to do when somebody steals his car in Philadelphia? Just watch:

UNBELIEVABLE VIDEO: Watch as pro MMA fighter Egor Kostyuchenko chases down thieves who stole his car in #Philadelphia. He holds on as they drag him and fire two shots. *Police don’t advise anyone to do this* Kostyuchenko says adrenaline took over. @6abc 4:30 / 6pm pic.twitter.com/yrhBL1rguK — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) September 7, 2023

We suggest you not attempt the same thing. Instead, call Green Beret David Oh!

By the Numbers

10 a.m.: Time on Wednesday Longwood Gardens plans to reopen after closing last week due to the escape of murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante, who, yes, is still at large.

4: Days this week that won’t see high temperatures getting above the mid-70s. Now if Green Beret David Oh could just do something about this humidity, he’d so have my vote.

50 percent: Decline in outdoor dining over this hot, hazy and, sometimes, smoky summer for some Philadelphia restaurants.

And from the Birds-Are-Back! Sports Desk …

The Iggles started out strong on their first possession against the Patriots yesterday, racking up five straight first downs before a sack of Jalen Hurts led to a Jake Elliott field goal. The Pats looked stronger, with a great Ezekiel Elliot run on their first drive, but Darius Slay picked off a tipped pass from Mac Jones and took it all the way in for a TD!

Mac Jones wanted to honor Tom Brady’s final play as a Patriot with Tom back in New England today. Very thoughtful. pic.twitter.com/h3mcw18LS9 — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) September 10, 2023

Did we mention it was pouring rain in Foxborough? We scored another TD toward the end of the first quarter, but Elliott missed the point-after. Hunter Henry caught one in the end zone for the Pats with four and a half left in the half: 16-7. And New England got one more with just 25 seconds left: 16-14.

Nobody did much of nuthin’ in the third except for an Eagles field goal, and early in the fourth, Elliott doinked another to bring it to 22-14. The Patriots got a drive going, though, and got inside the red zone. Fletcher Cox made a guest appearance to put the brakes on, and the Birds held ’em at fourth-and-three to take over on downs. A.J. Brown made a gorgeous catch on a long Hurts throw that Bill Belichick challenged — and won. Damn. But Brown made up for it on the next play, with a 23-yard first-down catch, and Elliott notched another one. New England responded with a TD at the 3:37 mark on a toss from Jones to Kendrick Bourne, and the Pats got the two-point conversion called back for offensive holding and missed the second try.

Don’t relax so fast. The Birds turned the ball over with three and a half still to go, on a fumble by Hurts, of all people. Josh Sweat got a nice sack to make it third-and-12, and it was still 25-20 at the two-minute warning, when the Iggles went for a long fourth-and-two and missed. Tick-tick-tick. And somehow, they held on.

Eagles are 1-0 and we were all as mentally ill on here during it as we've ever been. We're so back 🥲 pic.twitter.com/R1Mzeu74AV — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) September 10, 2023

Long-distance warning: The Eagles play on Thursday this week, their home opener against the Vikings at the Linc at 8:15. Oh, and by the way: Giving Trea Turner a run for his money, DeVonta Smith and his girlfriend had a baby girl, Kyce, on Saturday — perfectly timed, he said, so he didn’t miss the team flight.

Best way to celebrate becoming a new dad#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EUlRXshZLC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2023

In Phillies News …

Starter Cristopher Sánchez gave up a walk and a double in the first inning of Friday night’s Marlins game but settled down nicely after that. It was Eury Pérez on the mound for the Fish, and Trea Turner celebrated his post-Tatum Trea return to the lineup by cracking a homer off him in the first. In the third, he walked, got his 31st straight steal, then came home on a bloop single by Bryce Harper. In the sixth, alas, Seranthony came in for Sánchez, and a pinch-hit homer by Jésus Sánchez on top of a Bryan De La Cruz single tied it up. After giving up a walk, Seranthony was outta there for Matt Strahm, who got the final strikeout.

He did, however, give up a homer to Jacob Stallings in the seventh. In the bottom half, with one out, reliever Steven Okert plunked Johan Rojas, probably as payback for two nice catches he’d made in center. Kyle Schwarber then singled, Andrew Nardi replaced Okert, and Harper came up with two on and two out and walked. Bases loaded! That brought up Nick Castellanos, who’d been colder than a gin-and-tonic, and he hit an easy grounder to the mound. It was Gregory Soto for the ninth, who held the line, but the guys couldn’t get it done: a 3-2 loss.

Saturday’s game started a wee bit late due to rain and featured Johnny Cueto pitching for the Marlins and Aaron Nola for the Phils. In the bottom of the second, Castellanos finally got it going with a double that brought home J.T. Realmuto and Brandon Marsh after they’d both singled. Jake Cave walked, and Schwarbs brought everybody home with a round-tripper: 5-0!

Garrett Hampson hit a solo homer in the fifth, and Xavier Edwards almost followed with another, but it stayed a double. He came home on a single, though: 5-2. Lordy, then another run on another double. Nola out; Jeff Hoffman in. He allowed a long sac fly to make it 5-4. In the bottom half, though, Turner walked, Harper singled, Bohm struck out, and Bryson Stott got banged in the chest with a pitch to load them up. That brought up J.T., who popped up, and then Marsh, who smacked a single to score three!

Brandon Marsh was a career .239 hitter before he joined the Phillies pic.twitter.com/wAyhkwyxO1 — John Foley (@2008Philz) September 10, 2023

Greg Soto came on for the seventh, Alvarado for the eighth, and Kimbrel for the ninth, and this time, they all held the line. A great 8-4 win.

Sunday afternoon, with drizzle in the skies, Ranger Suárez took the mound for the Phils against Steven Okert. A Schwarbs single followed by a Turner homer got things going in the first, and Schwarbs homered to start the third as well. It’s really hard to keep your equilibrium as a Phillies fan.

OH MY GOD KYLE SCHWARBER IS HOTTER THAN THE FACE OF THE SUN 😱 THAT IS HIS 8TH HOMER IN HIS LAST 15 GAMES! HE CANNOT BE STOPPED I WAS TOLD HE WAS NOT A VALUABLE PLAYER!! WHERE THE HATERS AT NOW!? KYLE IS UNBELIEVABLE RN pic.twitter.com/MjpCcHzd3e — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) September 10, 2023

After the Marlins brought in a parade of relievers, they finally got to Ranger in the seventh, spoiling his no-hitter to that point with two runs on a walk and two doubles. That brought in Matt Strahm, who gave up a walk and a Nick Fortes single that tied it at 3-3. In the bottom half, with two outs, Schwarber walked and Turner singled to bring up Harper, and they advanced a base each on a wild pitch by David Robertson, the fifth man on the mound for Miami. Harper walked to load them, and Bohm struck out. In came (gulp) Seranthony, who gave up a single, then a homer to De La Cruz.

Great, great. Our guys had chances in the eighth and in the ninth, after Turner was hit by a pitch and Harper walked, but Scott got it done. Tough loss that gave the Marlins the edge on the season, 7-6. The Phils have a day-night doubleheader today against the Braves, with CBP games at 1:05 and 6:40.

In this and that …

The U.S. men’s national team beat Uzbekistan 3-0 in a friendly on Saturday, with goals from local lads Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson.

And in college football, Temple did not have a happy night against Rutgers in Piscataway on Saturday, losing 36-7. Villanova had a much better night against the Colgate Raiders, winning 42-19. Penn State put the hurt on Delaware, 63-7, and Ursinus thumped Kean, 30-14.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.