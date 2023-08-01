Eagles Fans Furious Over Canceled Kelly Green Jersey Orders

Plus: Vandals in FDR Park, a piece of South Philly history, and the neighbors who ran off Mr. Softee

For decades, Eagles fans have been asking for two things—a Super Bowl win, and the return of the team’s beloved kelly green jerseys. The Super Bowl win came, and yesterday, finally, blessedly, so did the return of the kelly greens.

It was, of course, total chaos. Demand was through the roof—some fans lined up before sunrise—and vendors apparently couldn’t keep up.

It seems Fanatics / NFL Shop have begun to cancel some Kelly Green orders due to not being able to fulfill them. Even ones placed shortly after the 9am drop. They are providing a full refund and a 25% discount code for the inconvenience. Wow. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/UWw41P9dsD — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) July 31, 2023

For fans whose orders did go through, some returned to find the ship date pushed from early September to the end of October. I guess they’ll wear them to … week eight? (In lighter news, here’s a fun story about how the kelly greens returned.)

And for eager folks still looking to snag a jersey for September 14th home opener against the Vikings, the Lancaster pro shop seemed pretty well-stocked last night. Godspeed. And grab us a whoopie pie on your way back.

Grab a Piece of South Philly History

For anyone who’s ever walked into Termini Brothers on 8th Street, one thing is quickly clear — it’s bright. Gleaming white tile glistening and shimmering and making the cannoli and musticiolli and amaretti (my favorite) seem somehow even more delectable. Well, those tiles were close to 100 years old and were starting to cause a bit of a headache, so a new floor was laid down this summer. But Joey and Vinny Termini, ever nostalgic, saved the old tiles and are giving away chunks to customers this fall.

Vandals Strike FDR Park

FDR Park is, for my money, the best park in Philadelphia. From soccer leagues to fishing to food markets, the park brings together the city’s immigrant community in a way that I have yet to see replicated elsewhere, anywhere. Which is why it’s so heartbreaking to read this Billy Penn story. Over the past month, the nonprofit Discovery Pathways — which teaches local teens to boat, fish, and care for the 348-acre park’s lake — has had their boathouse repeatedly broken into, causing thousands of dollars in theft and damages to kayaks and fishing equipment. The vandals have also burned furniture and dumped portable toilets into the lake.

South Jersey Neighborhood Runs Off … Mr. Softee?!

You know the truck; you know the tune. For the folks of Gloucester’s Blackwood neighborhood, apparently, the latter was too much for them to handle. (Seriously, who files a complaint against an ice-cream truck in the middle of the summer?)

And from the That’s-Better Sports Desk …

Another two-run homer, this one by Jorge Soler against starter Taijuan Walker, put the Marlins up 2-0 against the Phils in last night’s game in Miami. And the double play got them yet again in the second after Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera walked Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh. But in the third, they got two runs on a Turner single, a Marsh walk, a sac fly against reliever (already!) Steven Okert, and a Johan Rojas double.

JOHAN ROJAS TIES IT UP WITH HIS FIRST DOUBLE IN HIS MLB CAREER pic.twitter.com/rhroD6PpTW — Mismatch Philadelphia (@MismatchPhilly) July 31, 2023

It all seemed so familiar somehow. … Baseball name alert! A.J. Puk was in for Okert for the sixth. In the seventh, it was Tanner Scott; Kyle Schwarber walked, and a Bohm double sent him to third. After Harper ground out, J.T. Realmuto was intentionally walked, and a long Bryson Stott fly scored Schwarbs. Walker, meantime, was still going strong, though a Nick Fortes two-out single brought on Matt Strahm, who gave up a single to Luis Arraez but no damage. Marsh was just a hair short of a homer leading off the eighth against new reliever Huascar Brazoban, and Rojas worked a two-out walk and took second on a crappy pickoff throw. Schwarbs notched his second walk, and Bohm fouled six pitches in a 10-pitch at-bat before singling Rojas in.

In the bottom of the eighth, Strahm gave up a walk and got a strikeout before Jeff Hoffman came in to finish it off. Brazoban got three straight in the ninth, and then it was the Kimbrel Hour. Craig finished them off, one-two-three, for the 4-2 win. It’s about time. Game 2 is tomorrow, same time, same place. Trade rumors abound regarding today’s deadline, BTW. We’ll see.

And in Other Sports …

Have you been missing ex-Sixers coach Doc Rivers since he was fired post-season? Despair not; he’s gonna call NBA games — and the NBA Finals — now on ESPN, replacing fired Jeff Van Gundy. He’ll pair with Doris Burke, who’s reportedly replacing Mark Jackson.

Julie Ertz, wife of former Eagles tight end Zack Ertz, leads a New York Times story on soccer moms – a different kind of soccer moms, though. For you insomniacs, Ertz’s U.S. Women’s National Team plays Portugal in the World Cup tonight ­— well, tomorrow morning — at 3 a.m.

Wharton School rising junior Matthew Fallon took the bronze medal in the 200-meter breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan on Friday. The 20-year-old native of Warren, New Jersey, is the first Quaker ever to medal in the competition and was the youngest of the three medalists.