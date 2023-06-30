Philly Today: More Museum Mayhem, Another Strong Phillies Start, and … Farewell to James Harden?

Plus, the New York Times finds Philly doubly noteworthy, a giant troll in South Jersey, and a (finally!) corralled cow.

Arts and Labor: Philly Museum and Its Union at Loggerheads Again

There’s more union/management mayhem at the Art Museum of Philadelphia over what union workers consider a reneged-on pay increase following last fall’s strike. Sarah Jordan covered the roots of the strike for us earlier this year.

Heard It Through the Bovine

Great news! They caught the Kutztown Kow! It had been roaming Kutztown U.’s campus since Sunday, and, uh, the owner had warned she was “aggressive.” Moove it along, Bossie.

Breathe Uneasy

The air quality in the region this morning remains squarely in the “unhealthy” range—the entire state is in a “code orange”—thanks to the continued fallout from the Canadian wildfires. Potentially good news, though: The air quality is expected to improve throughout the day.

City pools are closed today, June 29, 2023 due to poor air quality. All staff-led youth programs at Parks & Rec sites will be moved indoors. Permit holders are strongly encouraged to avoid outdoor activities, and to move programs indoors where possible. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CzC9roXTpH — Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (@PhilaParkandRec) June 29, 2023

Local Talent

Enjoy “Dancing With Dawn,” i.e., North Philly’s own NCAA women’s basketball Coach of the Year, Dawn Staley, and friends:

Every year at the Dawn Staley camp we #DanceWithDAWN 🥰🤍 pic.twitter.com/JHUQ2PTJEu — Markeshia A. Grant, M. Ed (@savvyfive) June 29, 2023

The New York Times had the sad story of what’s become of former Supremes singer Cindy Birdsong, who was born in Mount Holly and grew up in Philly.

The Times also covered Philly’s very own TDI Towing’s multimillion-dollar stolen catalytic converter ring. Hey, there’s no such thing as bad publicity, right?

By the Numbers …

$35.6 million: Value of the player option Sixers point guard James Harden picked up yesterday on his contract for next season; he and the team are working on a deal for him to be traded.

BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/GguWgysfNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

On the minus side: We wouldn’t have gotten as far as we did in the playoffs last season without the Beard. On the plus side: He really stank up the place in the final games of that Celtics series. A thousand times plus: He came to the Sixers so that we could be done with Ben Simmons. According to reports, Harden is quite unhappy with the Sixers’ handling of his potential free-agency.

20 feet: Height of our favorite new work of art, a giant troll made of trash by “recycled art activist” Thomas Dambo that’s going up in Hainesport, over in Burlington County.

$380,000: Money for the Eagles Autism Foundation raised by Jason Kelce’s big beach bash in Sea Isle on Monday. Love that man!

And from the Thundering-Along Sports Desk …

What is it with the Phils and strong starts lately? Kyle Schwarber slugged a (solo, natch) homer on the very first pitch of the game last night. Trea Turner subsequently doubled and stole third, but his teammates couldn’t bring him home. Starter Taijuan Walker let the Cubs tie it up in the second, but the Phils got him two more in the third. On the downside: Schwarbs dropped a long fly to the wall and let Nick Madrigal get to second on the error. Nico Hoerner then singled, but Madrigal didn’t get home. And Walker got out of the jam with a called third strike.

Brandon Marsh had a one-out double on another lost outfield ball, by Ian Happ, in the seventh, but Kody Clemens was then robbed of a base hit by a great Happ catch. Walker was replaced by the always-exciting (not in a good way) Yunior Marte in the bottom half, and he got the job done this time. In the ninth, J.T. doubled with one out — another missed outfield catch — but we got nothing more. Craig Kimbrel in to close things out! “A phenomenal play” by J.T. snagged the second out for him, per Tom McCarthy.

Just unreal stuff from J.T. Realmuto here… pic.twitter.com/ToZ38A40Io — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) June 30, 2023

And a swinging strikeout by Kimbrel finished off the Chicago Sweep. That’s nine straight road games, and 11 out of 12 overall!

You need a weekend schedule? We got a weekend schedule. The Phils head home for three vs. the Nats, tonight at 6:05, Saturday at 4:05 and Sunday at 1:35. The Union have an away match with Atlanta on Sunday at 7. And the U.S. Men’s National Team plays Trinidad and Tobago Sunday at 7 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Go teams! Enjoy your weekend.