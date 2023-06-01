Copabanana South Street Declares Bankruptcy Yet Again

Copabanana South Street Declares Bankruptcy for Third Time

Copabanana has been a touristy institution on South Street since 1978, serving burgers and margaritas at the corner of 4th and South, across from Jim’s Steaks. But while Jim’s plans to reopen this year following a devastating 2022 fire, Copabanana’s future seems less certain.

Last Friday, while most of us were in Memorial Day Weekend mode, Copabanana on South Street — which is unaffiliated with the Copabanana in University City — filed for bankruptcy protection in Philadelphia. This is the third time that the South Street Copabanana has declared bankruptcy since 2015.

The two previous cases, which came amid tax issues for the restaurant, were closed by the bankruptcy court. This time around, Copabanana’s owners have filed for bankruptcy to try to avoid being evicted from their South Street home, according to a report in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The rent? Reportedly $36,000 per month. Ouch.

In a January story about Copabanana’s struggles on the local dining blog Philly Grub, one of the owners pointed to COVID, 2020’s civil unrest, and crime in the city — particularly the 2022 South Street shooting that left three people dead and 11 injured — as contributing factors to Copabanana’s problems.

Five months ago, a GoFundMe popped up to “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana.” The fundraising goal was set at $250,000. As of this morning, a mere $165 has come in.

Speaking of Financial Troubles …

The Insectarium, a quirky Northeast Philadelphia museum for more than 30 years, was evicted this week after allegedly racking up close to $1 million in missed mortgage payments and penalties. In case you’re in the market for a building that formerly housed all sorts of creepy crawlers, it sounds like the property is headed for a sheriff’s sale.

OK, Somebody Please Explain…

Concerned About the Schools?

Philadelphia’s Board of Education holds a special meeting today about superintendent Tony Watlington’s ambitious five-year plan, which includes the much-talked-about pilot program for year-round schooling. The meeting is open to the public and kicks off at 4 p.m. at 440 North Broad Street. Check here for more details.

By the Numbers

40: Shots reportedly fired in a drive-by shooting overnight outside of Temple University Hospital’s emergency room.

$25 million: Donation received by Philadelphia charity Project HOME, in part to fund an initiative to battle the opioid crisis.

99: Age of Philadelphia musician Marshall Allen, who just played yet another sold-out show with his Sun Ra Arkestra last week.

93: Newly forecasted high for Friday in Philadelphia. That number has been inching up all week.

And from the Not-Getting-Better Sports Desk …

In last night’s Phillies game, Aaron Nola was our starter. You may recall he got hammered for three home runs in his last outing. Carlos Carrasco was on the mound for the Mets. In the top of the second, an Edmund Sosa solo homer got the party started.

When Bryson Stott then singled, the future looked bright. Well, bright-ish. Alas, in the bottom of the inning, Nola gave up a walk, then a homer by Mark Canha. Oops: 2-1 Mets. In the fourth, he relinquished two walks and two singles to make it 4-1. Once again, the Phils were getting more hits than an opponent but not pushing runners home. Seranthony came in for Nola in the seventh — I guess they left Nola in so long because of our pitcher paucity — and he gave up a single but no further damage. It was Andrew Vasquez for the eighth, and he notched three straight outs. Bête noir Dave Robertson gave up a single to Brandon Marsh in the ninth, then hit Kody Clemens with a pitch, and hope flared. Briefly. Final: 4-1. “They end May with a dud,” Tom McCarthy noted.

The Phillies are five games under .500 at the end of May. pic.twitter.com/YpPvfutVXA — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) June 1, 2023

They’ll try again here this afternoon at 1:10. Go team.

In Doop News …

Meantime, the Union were at home in Subaru Park, and I guess I shouldn’t have made that rude remark about Charlotte FC in yesterday’s newsletter, because neither team scored in the first half except for Mikail Uhre, and that one was called back for offsides. Look who was here, though!

In the 70th minute, Dániel Gazdag finally bounced one into the corner — off the Charlotte goalie.

Gazdag forces an own goal off of CLT's GK to give us the 1-0 lead in the 70th minute! ⚡️ Watch free with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/WJERIj1sub#DOOP | #PHIvCLT 1-0 pic.twitter.com/TLn6HuVOv3 — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) June 1, 2023

Homegrown product Chris Donovan had a great chance in the 82nd on a breakaway but couldn’t put it in the net. The refs tacked on seven minutes for a Charlotte last chance, and halfway through it, damn if they didn’t get awarded a corner. No dice, though! And on the ensuing free kick, Gazdag scored again — only to, sigh, have it called back for offsides, a call my former-soccer-ref husband loudly disagreed with. But good D in the final few minutes kept the final 1-0. Doop! Thank God there’s one winner in town.

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.