Philly Today: Spring Is Coming, and Spring Training Is Heating Up

Time to Break Out the Tank Tops?

There’s a lot going on in the world, but here at Philly Today, we’re obsessed with a number that’s been blinking at us from our phone all morning. Try to contain yourselves, Philadelphia, but are those temperatures in the 70s in today’s forecast? They are! They are! (We get thirsty for sunshine and warmth in the waning days of Philly winter.) Alas, the forecast has us back in the 30s by the weekend, but we’ll take any opportunity to stroll around the block in sandals. Perhaps it’s time to check in on who’s got an outdoor table available tonight.

Cop Shoots Dog

The Inquirer‘s Jeremy Roebuck unpacks what we know about the disturbing case of the FBI agent who killed a pit bull in Center City.

From the Data Analysis Department

How hungry are we for polling data on the forthcoming mayor’s race? Very hungry. This just in: There’s an early poll in this fall’s mayoral race!

SCOOP: Philly mayoral poll just released pic.twitter.com/Q5TApNHcRw — Frances Patano (@FrancesPatano) February 23, 2023

Stormy Weather

Did you hear? There was a rare tornado in Mercer County, New Jersey.

News You Can Use

Did you know there’s an online tracker to tell you where to get your Girl Scout Cookies — though the new Raspberry Rally is only available online — before the season winds down on March 12th?

And from the Warming-Up Sports Desk …

Tons of fun is being had in Clearwater by the spring-training Phillies. Nineteen-year-old pitching phenom Andrew Painter made his debut yesterday and was promptly taken home by Kyle Schwarber.

Remember the time back in 2023 when Kyle Schwarber took Andrew Painter deep in live batting practice? — #Phillies pic.twitter.com/AAizeQdFeJ — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) February 22, 2023

The outfield seems … ready? Or at least loosey-goosey.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team beat Brazil, 2-1, to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight time. Goals courtesy of Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson.

In college hoops last night, Temple, playing at Cincinnati, took an early lead, lost it, trailed for half the second half, tied it up at the eight-minute mark, and hung back a few points down the stretch before tying it up at 75 on a miracle three by Zach Hicks with 20 seconds left. The Bearcats sank a jump shot for a final two, but it was after the buzzer: Overtime! When it all shook out, the Owls lost, 88-83, in a hard-fought bout.

Damian Dunn went over the 1,000-point career total during the game.

Welcome to the club bro @Dam1anKD https://t.co/NvJyrhXuMU — Shizz Alston Jr (@InternatlShizz) February 23, 2023

Temple is still missing guard Khalif Battle, who’s been away from the team for personal reasons for the past two games. Meanwhile, La Salle got, well, duked by the Duquesne Dukes, 91-74.

Tonight, the Grizzlies visit the Sixers at 7:30 in the first game back after the All-Star break. Inky columnist David Murphy had an interesting take yesterday on why this year’s team — which faces the league’s toughest schedule in the remainder of the season — has failed to make many fans into true believers so far.

And Northeastern enters the lair of the Drexel Dragons at seven p.m.