Plus: Construction workers almost threw away an important 19th-century painting at Penn.

One Way to Combat High Egg Prices: Legalize Backyard Chickens

The battle over backyard chickens has been going on for years in Philadelphia, ever since killjoy City Councilmember Brian O’Neill successfully led the charge to ban them back in 2004. But now that egg prices are at positively ridiculous levels, maybe it’s time our legislators finally legalize the critters.

Don’t get me wrong. City Council has plenty of other things to deal with. And this city has much, much bigger problems than the ban on backyard chickens. But eggs are an incredibly healthy food source, filled with all sorts of good things like vitamins, minerals and lots of protein. And three backyard chickens can easily yield about a dozen eggs per week.

In May 2022, City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., whose district stretches from Roxborough and Manayunk to Overbrook in West Philadelphia, introduced a bill that would legalize backyard chickens. The bill was co-sponsored by Helen Gym and Derek Green, both now mayoral candidates.

According to Joshua Cohen, chief of staff for Jones, their office originally got “major pushback” from the health department, and since then, Council now has five new members (thanks to the members who quit to run for mayor) whom Jones needs to work with on the matter. But Smith says Jones hopes to make backyard chickens a reality in Philadelphia before the end of the year.

And, no, you’re not going to be awakened at the crack of dawn by cock-a-doodle-doos. Jones is only pushing for the legalization of hens, which don’t, y’know, crow. If anybody suggests legalizing roosters, I’ll be the first to publicly shame them. Mayoral hopeful Allan Domb tells me he’s definitely open to the idea of backyard chickens, so long as they don’t prevent residents from “the quiet enjoyment of their lives.” I can’t remember the last time Philly was quiet. But maybe that’s just me.

GoFundMe for Murdered Temple Police Officer Surges

Less than four days since Temple police officer Chris Fitzgerald was mercilessly gunned down while on duty, a GoFundMe for his family has already raised around $400,000.

Makes You Wonder What They Did Throw Away Over the Years

Construction workers renovating a building on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania recently almost threw away an old box they found in a basement. It’s good they didn’t. Turns out the box contained a long-forgotten painting by 19th-century French artist Gustave Courbet, one of the leaders of the Realism movement.

Political Movements

Former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor Mike Stack signaled that he was going to run for mayor of Philadelphia. But he’s apparently thought better of it.

From a Dancing Liver (?!) to a Walking Cheesesteak

Stephanie Farr of the Inquirer with the deep dive you never knew you needed into lesser known mascots of the area.

On-Sale Alert

As I told you Monday, the lineup for the Roots Picnic 2023 looks fabulous — easily the most ambitious one that Questlove and his team have put together. Well, the tickets just went on sale at 10 a.m. You can get them here.

Tired of Drinking at the Same Bar All the Time?

Fortunately, the team at Foobooz has assembled a thoroughly informative guide to the best new bars in Philly.

Things I’d Never Heard of Until Now #1

A cemita, but it looks really good!

Things I’d Never Heard of Until Now #2

Yoga in a pool!

And from the Batter-Almost-Up Sports Desk …

Feeling nostalgic? The Washington Post celebrated the proud legacy of “the worst team in NBA history” yesterday. Oh heyo, that would be the 1972-’73 Sixers! (They were so bad, they had a hard time finding a coach!)

Way-outfielder Brandon Marsh spruced up for the Phillies’ photo day:

Brandon Marsh said he wanted to get a haircut before reporting to camp today because the Phillies are taking photos He asked Matt Strahm for advice on what to tell the hair stylist. “His hair is on point. It’s a sexy look. So I asked him for advice. He said trim it, two inches” pic.twitter.com/lZUjorCeyW — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) February 21, 2023

And speaking of baseball, here’s a terrible idea: the return of Curt Schilling.

Last night in college hoops, Villanova pulled out a wild second-half comeback and held on through an intense final minute to pull off a one-point upset, 64-63, against 16th-ranked Xavier … at Xavier.

Xavier woke up today with an undefeated record at the Cintas Center in Big East play. Villanova woke up today at 13-14. The Wildcats just beat the Musketeers on their home floor. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 22, 2023

The same can’t be said for St. Joe’s, which got walloped by VCU, 88-63, at home on Hawk Hill. On the schedule tonight, we’ve got Duquesne at La Salle and Temple at Cincinnati, both at 7 p.m.

The Flyers also played.

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.