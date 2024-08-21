Guides

A Look Back at Some of Jason Kelce’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

From retro snowsuits with Travis to that buck-naked photo shoot for ESPN The Magazine, Jason Kelce’s singular fashion sense certainly turned heads during his 13 years with the Eagles.

Jason Kelce’s iconic fashion moments

This story was originally published as “Throwing ‘Fits” in Philadelphia magazine’s Kelce: The Ultimate Fan Guide.  Order your copy online or look for it wherever magazines are sold.

Jason Kelce knows how to dress — and undress — to impress.

Playing center doesn’t always make you the center of attention, but Kelce’s singular fashion sense certainly turned heads during his 13 years with the Eagles. From his iconic sequin-studded Mummers outfit — with matching turban (?!) — to that buck-naked photo shoot for ESPN The Magazine, he was always sporting looks that made you look twice. No wonder he was a finalist for People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2023.

Strong, Strapping Gent

When the moment strikes him, Jason Kelce polishes up real nice.

Photograph by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Here, Kelce rings the bell before a Sixers playoff game in a smart burgundy blazer.

Photograph via WENN Rights Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

A sharply dressed Kelce poses with Jeremy Maclin at a charity soirée.

Photograph by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kelce rocks the suspenders at the NFL Honors show.

Team Effort

Part of the reason Philadelphia sports fans love Jason Kelce is that Jason Kelce loves Philadelphia sports. Below, he shows his support for the Union, Flyers and Phils; and plays tribute to Lower Merion basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Photograph via ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo

Photograph by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Photographs by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images; Brian Garfinkel/MLB Photos via Getty Images

AP Photo by Chris Szagola, Pool

Casual Male

Kelce knows how to keep it breezy and low-key. Even at a red (or, green) carpet premiere.

jason kelce fashion

Photograph by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

At the premiere of the Kelce documentary in 2023, Jason Kelce opted for flip-flops, shorts, and a custom Underdog tee.

Photograph by Perry Knotts/ Getty Images

Kelce chills out with some ice cream on his way into the Linc in 2023.

Photograph by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kelce delivers a warm welcome to the crowd at a Sixers game in 2022.

Double Take

After the Eagles’ social media team highlighted Jason Kelce’s “game-day fit,” Lane Johnson showed solidarity that Halloween by matching his O-line mate’s low-effort look. “I don’t like to play dress-up; I like to play football,” Kelce later ranted on his podcast.

Photograph via NFL via New Heights Show

He does play dress-up sometimes, though; here, he dons Sean Astin’s duds from the movie 50 First Dates. A deep cut, but JK nails it.

Photograph via NFL via New Heights Show

Ballers

Photograph by Andrew Hetherington/Redux

Eagles offensive linemen Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and Lane Johnson famously bared all for ESPN the Magazine.

Check Your Head

Kelce announced on his podcast that he’d dress as “Fat Batman” if the Eagles scored on a screen play against the Steelers in 2023. They did, so he did, right there on the field.

Photograph by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Also: Other hot headwear from his impressive collection:

Photograph by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI/Alamy Stock Photo

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Photograph by Mike Ehrmann/ Getty Images

Photograph by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tight-Knit

Of the Kelces, Travis is better known for his fashion game, but when the brothers get together, they can reach, ahem, new heights of haute couture.

Photograph by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Kelce boys looked stylish taking in a Sixers playoff game in 2023.

Photograph via Tipsy Elves

And then they iconically hit the slopes in throwback style.

