A Look Back at Some of Jason Kelce’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

From retro snowsuits with Travis to that buck-naked photo shoot for ESPN The Magazine, Jason Kelce’s singular fashion sense certainly turned heads during his 13 years with the Eagles.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

This story was originally published as “Throwing ‘Fits” in Philadelphia magazine’s Kelce: The Ultimate Fan Guide. Order your copy online or look for it wherever magazines are sold.

Jason Kelce knows how to dress — and undress — to impress.

Playing center doesn’t always make you the center of attention, but Kelce’s singular fashion sense certainly turned heads during his 13 years with the Eagles. From his iconic sequin-studded Mummers outfit — with matching turban (?!) — to that buck-naked photo shoot for ESPN The Magazine, he was always sporting looks that made you look twice. No wonder he was a finalist for People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2023.

Strong, Strapping Gent

When the moment strikes him, Jason Kelce polishes up real nice.

Here, Kelce rings the bell before a Sixers playoff game in a smart burgundy blazer.

A sharply dressed Kelce poses with Jeremy Maclin at a charity soirée.

Kelce rocks the suspenders at the NFL Honors show.

Team Effort

Part of the reason Philadelphia sports fans love Jason Kelce is that Jason Kelce loves Philadelphia sports. Below, he shows his support for the Union, Flyers and Phils; and plays tribute to Lower Merion basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Casual Male

Kelce knows how to keep it breezy and low-key. Even at a red (or, green) carpet premiere.

At the premiere of the Kelce documentary in 2023, Jason Kelce opted for flip-flops, shorts, and a custom Underdog tee.

Kelce chills out with some ice cream on his way into the Linc in 2023.

Kelce delivers a warm welcome to the crowd at a Sixers game in 2022.

Double Take

After the Eagles’ social media team highlighted Jason Kelce’s “game-day fit,” Lane Johnson showed solidarity that Halloween by matching his O-line mate’s low-effort look. “I don’t like to play dress-up; I like to play football,” Kelce later ranted on his podcast.

He does play dress-up sometimes, though; here, he dons Sean Astin’s duds from the movie 50 First Dates. A deep cut, but JK nails it.

Ballers

Eagles offensive linemen Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and Lane Johnson famously bared all for ESPN the Magazine.

Check Your Head

Kelce announced on his podcast that he’d dress as “Fat Batman” if the Eagles scored on a screen play against the Steelers in 2023. They did, so he did, right there on the field.

Also: Other hot headwear from his impressive collection:

Tight-Knit

Of the Kelces, Travis is better known for his fashion game, but when the brothers get together, they can reach, ahem, new heights of haute couture.

The Kelce boys looked stylish taking in a Sixers playoff game in 2023.

And then they iconically hit the slopes in throwback style.