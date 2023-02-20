The Roots Picnic 2023 Lineup Is the Fest’s Most Ambitious Yet
From Ms. Lauryn Hill and Diddy to Dave Chappelle and Lil Uzi Vert.
Fresh off his big 50 Years of Hip Hop tribute at the Grammys, Roots Picnic curator Questlove has positively outdone himself with the 2023 Roots Picnic lineup, which was announced on Monday.
The Roots Picnic 2023 lineup features two headliners: Diddy (aka Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy aka P. Diddy) and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Diddy will perform with the Roots. And Lauryn Hill’s appearance will commemorate the 25th (!!!) anniversary of her iconic debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
Some other big names in the Roots Picnic 2023 lineup (full list below) include Philly native Lil Uzi Vert, Busta Rhymes, Eve (also a Philly native), and Ari Lennox and a wild retro pairing of Roy Ayers and the Isley Brothers, which should be a real moment to remember. As in recent years, the Roots Picnic will also feature a separate Podcast Stage featuring, yes, live podcast recordings.
But that’s not all. The Roots Picnic happens at the Mann Center on June 3rd and 4th. But Dave Chappelle and the Roots will kick the weekend off on June 2nd at the Wells Fargo Center.
Tickets go on sale to the public this Wednesday at 10 a.m. If you’re a member of the Roots Picnic fan club, you can get early access to tickets beginning on Tuesday at noon.
Below, the full Roots Picnic 2023 lineup.
On the Main Stage
Diddy w/ The Roots
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Lil Uzi Vert
Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots
Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros
Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve
Ari Lennox
Lucky Daye
City Girls
Maverick City
Syd
Glorilla
DJ Drama
Uncle Waffles
Saucy Santana
DVSN
Kindred The Family Soul
Spinall
State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)
Little Brother
Yussef Dayes Experience
Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary
Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence
Symba
Fridayy
Mike Phillips
Rocky
Dappa
Akin Inaj & Inutech
On the Podcast Stage
Charlamagne Tha God
Off The Record with DJ Akademiks
Don’t Call Me White Girl
Lip Service with Angela Yee
Questlove Supreme
People’s Party with Talib Kweli
Pour Minds
Trap Nerds
The Office XIV