The Roots Picnic 2023 Lineup Is the Fest’s Most Ambitious Yet

From Ms. Lauryn Hill and Diddy to Dave Chappelle and Lil Uzi Vert.

Fresh off his big 50 Years of Hip Hop tribute at the Grammys, Roots Picnic curator Questlove has positively outdone himself with the 2023 Roots Picnic lineup, which was announced on Monday.

The Roots Picnic 2023 lineup features two headliners: Diddy (aka Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy aka P. Diddy) and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Diddy will perform with the Roots. And Lauryn Hill’s appearance will commemorate the 25th (!!!) anniversary of her iconic debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Some other big names in the Roots Picnic 2023 lineup (full list below) include Philly native Lil Uzi Vert, Busta Rhymes, Eve (also a Philly native), and Ari Lennox and a wild retro pairing of Roy Ayers and the Isley Brothers, which should be a real moment to remember. As in recent years, the Roots Picnic will also feature a separate Podcast Stage featuring, yes, live podcast recordings.

But that’s not all. The Roots Picnic happens at the Mann Center on June 3rd and 4th. But Dave Chappelle and the Roots will kick the weekend off on June 2nd at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Wednesday at 10 a.m. If you’re a member of the Roots Picnic fan club, you can get early access to tickets beginning on Tuesday at noon.

Below, the full Roots Picnic 2023 lineup.

On the Main Stage

Diddy w/ The Roots

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Uzi Vert

Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots

Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros

Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve

Ari Lennox

Lucky Daye

City Girls

Maverick City

Syd

Glorilla

DJ Drama

Uncle Waffles

Saucy Santana

DVSN

Kindred The Family Soul

Spinall

State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)

Little Brother

Yussef Dayes Experience

Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary

Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence

Symba

Fridayy

Mike Phillips

Rocky

Dappa

Akin Inaj & Inutech



On the Podcast Stage

Charlamagne Tha God

Off The Record with DJ Akademiks

Don’t Call Me White Girl

Lip Service with Angela Yee

Questlove Supreme

People’s Party with Talib Kweli

Pour Minds

Trap Nerds

The Office XIV