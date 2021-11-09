ThinkFest 2021: Ala Stanford Talks COVID-19 Plan

Tune into ThinkFest on Thursday, November 11th, at 4 p.m., for our discussion with Ala Stanford.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

ThinkFest 2021 is all about legends, leaders, and the next generation of power brokers who are designing Philadelphia’s future by tackling some of the city’s most pressing issues.

One of the city’s biggest challenges remains the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other cities around the world, Philly is in a race with an undefined end to increase access to COVID-19 testing and expand vaccine distribution and adoption amid an impassioned wave of public uncertainty and fear.

On November 11th, Ala Stanford, founder and CEO of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, will discuss her vision for helping the city survive the pandemic.

Right now, a majority of COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths are happening among the unvaccinated. Stanford’s group has a goal to reduce the incidence of disease and death from coronavirus, especially among African Americans who continue to be diagnosed with and die from coronavirus at disproportionately higher rates than other demographic groups.

Beyond the pandemic, Stanford will also discuss her plans for improving health in Philly’s underserved communities through her newly established Center for Health Equity in North Philadelphia.

ThinkFest 2021 will take place November 8th through the 12th at noon and 4 p.m. daily on YouTube Premieres. This event is virtual, free and open to the public.

Take a look at the full lineup and register here