This Bold West Philly Menswear Line Is Celebrating 10 Years in Style

Paratodo owner and designer Francis Young talks Paris men’s fashion week, his latest collection, and anniversary party plans.

West Philly streetwear designer Francis Young never fell victim to the boring trend of millennial beige (which, according to the latest runway shows, is on its way out — finally). Instead, his 10-year-old avant-garde brand, Paratodo, revels in shades of green, amethyst, and orange creamsicle. But color isn’t the label’s only bright spot: Paratodo has a do-good mission and has collaborated with nonprofits (from immigrant rights organization Juntos to animal rescue org PAWS), raising more than $25,000 over the past decade through profits from clothing sales.

Meanwhile, Young’s looks have caught the eye of shoppers around the globe; Paratodo recently made an appearance at the Paris spring/summer 2027 men’s fashion week. And his latest collection is as incandescent as ever. (He used florals and even spinach — yes, spinach! — as fabric dye.) “Each piece is meant to be used in day-to-day life,” Young says. “It’s not meant to just be ornate and decorative.”

My process: For one or two months per season I hunker down and design. Then I take time away to alleviate mental strain and take in new [ideas], whether it’s through vintage magazines or garments. Part of my brain tells me I’m being lazy, but I do see value in taking breaks and approaching my designs with fresh focus.

The inspiration: I’ve been getting into human and animal anatomical structures. I’m looking at how muscles orient themselves and using that as inspiration for the body paneling on each of my pieces. I’ve also taken inspiration from optical illusions. I love simple patterns that can trick the brain.

On fashion week: This was our second time at fashion week; our first appearance was in 2025. This time we partnered with two other brands — Brigade, based out of New York, and Dublin’s Emporium — for a pop-up in the Marais district. It allowed us to reach our global customer base and chat with fans.

The new collection: There’s a lot of natural dyes and silhouettes that have a surf or skimboarding look in our spring/summer 2027 collection. We did a mesh hoodie hand-dyed with black beans, which created this really sick periwinkle blue. It’s an intensive process. I’ve been hand-dyeing all summer.

This month: We’re looking to host an interactive party to celebrate 10 years. We’re also looking to jump-start the philanthropic aspect of the brand by collaborating with some new nonprofits. [Ed. Note: The party takes place on October 10th. Find more details, including how to RSVP, here.]

On Paratodo’s philanthropic mission: We partner with nonprofits as a way to give back to our community. This is a key component to making something for everyone; it’s not just for the company or customer but also for others in need.

Published as “Clothes Call” in the October 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.