West Philly Musician Black Buttafly on What Moves Her in the City

The Italian Market, Bob and Barbara’s, and Time restaurant make her list.

For dynamic pianist and singer-songwriter Kayla Childs — aka Black Buttafly — performing live offers a sense of transformation, for her and for her audience. West Philly–based (and loving it), Childs has been making music since childhood; she released her debut EP, Fly Free, in November 2024, and has an album in the works. Here’s what else moves her.

At Home

Prized possession: My keyboards! Specifically, my OB-Xa, given to me by legendary jazz drummer Mr. Lenny White.

Favorite piece of jewelry: My hoop earrings from the Sable Collective. I don’t walk out of the house without a nice hoop earring in.

Skincare essential: The InnisFree kit — it keeps my skin glowing.

Makeup must-have: Mascara, Fenty Beauty gloss , maybe a little white eyeliner if I’m feeling it for the stage.

Top musicians: Patrice Rushen, Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, Roberta Flack … I can keep going.

Reading: Gorilla, My Love, by Toni Cade Bambara.

Morning ritual: Having tea or coffee at the piano.

Way to unwind: Lying on my bedroom floor.

On the Job

On my desk: My studio workstation with my MIDI keyboard.

Go-to gadget: My computer and headphones. I love listening to music and mixing/engineering when I have time on the go.

Current project: I will start working on my album in February.

Best advice: “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. You never know who’s watching.” My mom used to tell me this.

Why I love my job: People come to my shows and leave changed by the experience. Playing and performing music to me is an act of service and a privilege.

Biggest inspiration: My godmother, Vershelle Jarmon. I grew up sitting next to her every Sunday while she played the Hammond B3. She was so fierce on the piano and as a music director.

On the Go

Hairstylist: My loctician, Danielle Moseley, of Let’s Twist and Makeup.

Go-to market: The Italian Market.

Best bar: Bob and Barbara’s, for a whiskey neat.

Coffee joint: Adelie Coffee House, owned by my good friend Will.

Hangout spot: Time restaurant. Every musician has a memorable moment there.

Annual trip: DJ Jazzy Jeff’s Playlist Retreat, in Delaware.

Published as “High Notes” in the February 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.