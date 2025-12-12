The Best Ski Lodges and Chalets for Your Winter Getaway

Where to rest easy after a day on the slopes

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Post up at one of these destinations, which welcome travelers with everything from classic ski cabins to ultra-luxe getaways.

Ski at: Bryce Resort

Stay at: Postcard Cabins Shenandoah North

This Marriott Bonvoy–run outpost down the road from Bryce is for those who want to rough it — just a little. Each of the tiny cabins has a massive back window so you can gaze out at the scenery, a kitchenette, and a queen bed or bunks with an en suite bathroom. There’s no restaurant, but you’ll have a private outdoor grill and fire pit — plus peace and quiet when you’re not on the mountain. Rooms from $129.

Ski at: Killington

Stay at: Woodstock Inn & Resort

Not only is the inn — established by Laurance and Mary Rockefeller in the 1960s — 25 minutes from Killington, it also has its own adjacent Saskadena Six ski area, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2026. The rooms feature all the trappings of posh, but cozy, comfort. There are restaurants, a spa with a year-round outdoor courtyard, and a retro game room that’s clad in flannel. Rooms from $379.

Ski at: Blue Mountain Resort

Stay at: The Y on Broadway

While it’s not quite next door to the resort — a 35-minute drive — the hotel is in the storybook enclave of Jim Thorpe, which is even more adorable in the winter. Originally opened as a YMCA in the late 19th century, the Y today has a rustic design (barn doors, brickwork) and pays homage to its past with historical pictures lining the walls. Continental breakfast is available daily, and cozy pubs and locally run restaurants are just steps away. Rooms from $159.

Ski at: Hunter Mountain

Stay at: Hotel Lilien

Located in Tannersville — at the base of the mountain — this 18-room boutique hotel, housed in a restored 1890s mansion, boasts a chalet-chic aesthetic. Spend your evenings cozying up next to the wood-burning stove, pulling tomes from the wood-paneled library, playing billiards (on a hand-carved table), or curling up in your plush bed. Fuel up with daily breakfast (included), and indulge with the campfire skillet cookie and ice cream for two after dinner. Come on, you earned it. Rooms from $250.

Ski at: Okemo

Stay at: The Weston

This luxurious eight-room enclave that opened a couple of years ago on Main Street in the tiny town of Weston feels more like the country home of a stylish friend. The renovated space is decorated with 18th-century antiques, vintage art pieces, and hand-carved wood four-poster beds in some of the rooms. (You’ll swoon for the Diptyque body products.) The restaurant has French bistro fare and a solid wine list. There’s a spa too: The sports massage might be on your wish list after wiping out one too many times. Rooms from $405.

Ski at: Jiminy Peak

Stay at: Tourists

This hotel in the artsy town of North Adams — 20 minutes from the mountain — will take you back to the days of the motor lodge, with a modern, woodsy spin. The rooms overlook the Hoosic River and natural surroundings. Some have treehouse-like bunks (great for families), while others open to a courtyard. Visit the Airport Rooms (a renovated 1813 farmhouse) for dinner, then head next door to the Lodge for live music — the Sing for Your Slumber program gives touring musicians a free stay in exchange for a jam sesh. Rooms from $299.

Ski at: Gore Mountain

Stay at: Garnet Hill Lodge

This family-friendly Adirondacks hotel is 20 minutes from the mountain and is known as a cross-country skiing and snowshoeing hub, complete with its own outdoor center. (It’s a ski-in/ski-out paradise; passes are included in your stay.) The lodge was originally built in 1936 overlooking Thirteenth Lake, with accommodations for two to five, plus two cabins with space for four to five each. Breakfast is included, and the restaurant slings hearty fare for the rest of your meals. Rooms from $164.

Ski at: Camelback Resort

Stay at: The Swiftwater

Some of the rooms at this peaceful hotel in Swiftwater feature in-suite saltwater plunge pools — just the words you want to hear after a day on the slopes. (Book the Camelback package for perks.) Equally nice: plush Frette linens and towels, a chichi concierge level for those who really want to amp up the luxury, two restaurants, and a bar for some après-ski martinis. Rooms from $199.

Ski at: Belleayre Mountain

Stay at: Urban Cowboy Lodge

It’s like an Alpine fever dream, with hand-printed wallpaper, potbelly stoves, claw-foot tubs, and a design that brings the outdoors in. (Think a headboard made of tree branches.) There are various accommodations, from 21-plus to stand-alone cabins, along with a bowling alley and bar (in the new year, après-ski parties with a DJ take place daily), an Estonian sauna, and a setting in the Big Indian Wilderness. You’ll feel a world away from everything, even though Belleayre’s a 15-minute drive from the lodge. Rooms from $347.

>> Click here to return to Winter Getaways: Where to Ski (and Snowboard) Near Philadelphia

Published as “Lodge Stars” in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.