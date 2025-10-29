Q&A

New June’s Noelle Blizzard Shares a Peek Inside Her Whimsical, Sweet World

Find out her favorite things in Philly, on the job, and at home — and what project she hopes to complete by New Year’s.

Noelle Blizzard of New June / Photography by Theresa Regan

New June owner Noelle Blizzard makes it easy for you to eat more cake — at her petite Brewerytown bakery, at your best friend’s wedding, at pop-ups around town, maybe even on Thanksgiving. (Expect seasonal flavors or a caramelized honey pumpkin pie.) Here’s a taste of everything the Fairmount resident loves in Philly.

At Home

Neighborhood buzz: I love living so close to Fairmount Park and Lemon Hill. We take plenty of runs and “scoots” on Boathouse Row and the Schuylkill Banks.

Heritage piece: An Ariel Gordon hand-engraved signet necklace with my daughters’ names.

Prized possession: China passed down from my dad’s family.

Go-to gadget: Kitchen scale, constantly!

Favorite piece of clothing: I’m a Damson Madder girl and have become well-known for donning a gigantic frilly collared shirt. It’s tricky to balance appropriate kitchen attire and more frivolous pieces, but it brings me happiness.

Skincare essentials: Everything Victoria Roggio tells me to use, including Trudon Bruma perfume.

On my playlist: Fleetwood Mac radio.

Indulgence: The Rich Tita breakfast sandwich at Baby’s.

I collect: Cookbooks.

I never go to sleep without: Pillow talk and catching a glimpse of my girls sleeping.

On the Job

Why I love my gig: The boundless creativity it offers, my team, and the sense of ownership over my life and career I’ve discovered as an entrepreneur.

On my desk: An antique blue and white porcelain lamp that belonged to my nona and family photos.

Current project: Turning my dining room back into a dining room. The bakery started in my home and overtook most of the first floor. I’d love to be hosting dinner parties by New Year’s!

Person I admire: My dad. He’s my best friend ever.

Biggest inspiration: Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes in London.

Upcoming business trip: I’m traveling to D.C. for a wedding cake delivery and staying overnight with my husband.

On the Go

Boutique pick: Room Shop.

Hair salon: Cass & Clare, by my good friend Alexis Burkhardt.

Hangout spot: Downtime Bakery.

Go-to restaurant: Pizzeria Beddia forever, always at the bar, for the tomato pie, beans, and a good Lambrusco.

On the weekends: I’m at the bakery or chasing my kids around town.

Next vacation: L.A. for Christmas!

Published as “Whisked Away” in the November 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

