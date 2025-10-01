One Philly Mom’s Postpartum Bra Crawl

A writer’s quest to find undergarments that fit perfectly and make her feel — finally — like herself again.

Of all the places to cry, the Wacoal changing room in King of Prussia wasn’t on my bingo card. But here I am, crying happy tears. As a new mom used to wearing sad nursing garments — and whose body looks a little different after breastfeeding — when I peek in the mirror wearing a lacy, pearl-white balconette bra, I feel beautiful.

The bra is one of a dozen Kimmay Caldwell pulls from Wacoal’s inventory for me to try. The East Falls–based undergarment educator — who has spent 20 years fitting bra-wearers and shares her expertise on her website, HurrayKimmay.com — is guiding me through a postpartum bra crawl. (Caldwell takes new clients a few times a year.) Thankfully, she’s used to people getting emotional. “We wear bras right over the heart,” she says. “This is such a rich area for us to practice supporting and adorning and loving our bodies and ourselves.”

At Wacoal, our first stop, Caldwell measures my bust and looks at my breast shape. Then she brings a smorgasbord of bras from the store’s namesake brand and its b.tempt’d collection for me to try. Caldwell ensures that the band of each one is snug, the cups don’t dig in or gape, and the center gore sits against my chest — all signs of a good fit. She also asks how every bra makes me feel; if it’s anything short of supported and confident, it’s a no.

I leave with a mix of basics and sexier pieces, then head to Haverford’s Hope Chest, where Caldwell fits me in styles from European designers including Chantelle and Cosabella, and I pick up a bralette and plunge bra. I get the latter in blush pink after finding the same one in black too tight — the amount of dye used can affect sizing, Caldwell explains, with darker colors often running small.

Finally, at Manayunk’s Expect Lace, I try products from the likes of Natori and Dita Von Teese, and take home a few spicier items.

It was a day well spent, and now I have 12 new bras that fit and make me feel — finally — like myself again.

How to Make Your Bra Last Longer

Caldwell’s tips for bra care:

Be gentle when putting on your bra. • Put the straps on, get your breasts into the cups, hook the back, then adjust. For a mobility-friendly way, hook the band on the side of your body, work the cups to the front, bring them to the bust, and put on the straps.

Hand-washing is best. • Hand-wash basic bras every three to five wears — or right away, if it’s a sports bra or a sweaty day — with similar colors. Use Soak, a soap meant for delicates, and hang to dry. Most important: Don’t put your bra in the dryer.

Don’t invert molded bra cups. • Inverted cups will lose their shape and get dimples. You can fold non-contour cups, like a lace bra, but avoid stuffing them into a drawer, where the underwires can get bent, hooks can snag and pull, and straps can tangle.

Published as “Cups Half Full” in the October 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.