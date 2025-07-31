Best of Philly Spotlight: 5 Vintage Spots for All Your Throwback Shopping Needs

From heritage menswear to all-black attire, here are our top places for shopping this new-old trend.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Vintage clothes have long been sought after by folks who yearn for a bygone era. But there are different siren songs calling us to the doors of local throwback shops nowadays: sustainability, and the threat of tariffs jacking up the cost of new threads. So get in on this Best of Philly-winning new-old trend and try these stores on for size.

Best Traveling Collectibles Shop

Dial V for Vintage

Artist-owners Celeste Giuliano and David Seidman are lovers of oddities and bold, eclectic finds — think a circa-1980s faux alligator skin landline telephone. You can find them at the traveling Clover Market, among other outdoor events around New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Best Heritage Menswear

Odd Folk

Sure, it’s menswear, but according to husband-and-wife owners Sean Magee and Rachael Smith, their shop has something to suit any body. It’s what Magee calls a “unisex look” built from high-quality, timeless American heritage brands and Western-inspired pieces. A Wrangler wool-lined denim vest fit us perfectly. 579 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ.

Best Retro Styling

Dorit Avganim

Set up a visit with Manzanita’s owner extraordinaire. She’ll present you with pieces (a silk polka-dot jumpsuit, a leopard-print blazer) you might never have selected yourself but obviously (to her) should rock. She’s also watching current trends and making them work for vintage apparel — her recent Museum of Butter event attracted lovers of the hue of the moment. 4206 Baltimore Avenue, University City.

Best Throwback Sports Gear

Jawn Supply

The next time you need a Phillies Starter jacket from the ’80s or an Eagles hoodie from 1993, take a cue from celebs like Miles Teller and Bradley Cooper and turn to this airy boutique and its über-popular Instagram account, where the latest finds are posted before they’re almost instantly snatched up. 40 South High Street, West Chester.

Best All-Black Vintage

DRK MTTR

Score designer pieces like an Alexander McQueen knit cutout dress (brand-new, with tags) or something homespun — but always in black. “Some of my favorite pieces were hand-stitched by someone’s mother in the 1950s,” says owner Courtney McGee. “I am not saying that labels don’t matter in vintage, but that they’re not all that matters.” 128 East Gay Street, West Chester.

>> Click here to return to Best of Philly 2025

Published as “Past Perfect” in the August 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.