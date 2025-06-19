Fairmount Avenue Is Buzzing Right Now. Here’s Where to Shop, Eat, and Play

The main drag has a handful of new businesses — plus staple spots — worth checking out this summer.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Lately, Fairmount’s once-sleepy main drag has gotten a welcome boost as a handful of businesses have opened, shaking — and shaping — the place up. Here’s the newly shoppable, snackable lay of the land.

Minda Living ❶, freshened up in 2023, four years after opening. Find international, artisan-crafted, sustainably sourced items: beauty supplies, bags, blankets, leather poufs, denim, and jewelry.

“We’ve been eyeing Fairmount forever,” says Dan Martino of Little Susie’s Coffee & Pie ❷ — and now it’s happening, with brews and homemade hand pies (from pork roll and cheese to classic glazed cherry) served from a walk-up window. Their fifth shop is expected to open this fall.

Bookhaven ❸, actually an oldie (circa 1987) — but still great. Two floors, seven rooms, one cat, and a billion used books.

A suddenly shuttered OCF Coffee House became Warehouse Cafe ❹, ­opened in 2024 — a sprawling, industrial-style neighborhood java-and-lunch hang.

The highly browsable Records Forever ❺, opened in 2024. The place boasts new and used vinyl, a cozy listening station, and an amiable local owner, Gabriel Coan.

Erstwhile restaurant Fare got a bright, airy reno and a new Greek menu. Now it’s Ios Restobar ❻, opened in 2024.

Bodie ❼, opened in 2024. The Queen Village boutique’s second outpost brings its quirky-fun sensibility — ­plus Philly-made art, cards, colorful housewares, candles, and more — to the neighborhood.

Ali’s Wagon ❽, a whimsical boutique for barware, clothes, baby gear, accessories, wedding gifts, and more, and Fairmount Bicycles ❾ — two of the rare Fairmount shopping stalwarts.

Best of Philly-winning smoothies and juice at Made With Love Juicery ❿,­ opened in 2023.

Javelin ⓫, opened in 2025. A new 50-seat sushi spot, replacing an old sushi spot — but this one has a full cocktail and wine program courtesy of Richie Tray of the Library Bar.

Aiyah ⓬, opened in 2024. Custom jewelry — delicate, elegant, and designed by the shop’s owner, Rachael Compton — is the raison d’être here, but the beautiful little housewares, gifts, and body products are another reason to go.

The Fairmount Tavern ⓭, opened in 2023. A former dive (said to be a favorite hang of Charles Bukowski) got new owners, a tightly curated beer list, and quite the facelift. You can still honor its roots with “the Bukowski” — well whiskey with a Love City Lager chaser — and a hot dog.

The newly renovated 70-year-old Stone’s Beer & Beverage Market ⓮, reopened in 2024. “Fairmount has been slept on a little bit by businesses,” says Jen Wendowski, who co-owns the place with her husband, Nick. (They also run the nine-year-old Yoga Habit ⓯ across the street.) “It’s been so fun seeing more cool places open up.”

Cameron’s Seafood ⓰, opened in 2023. A tiny, twee seafood market and takeout spot with absolutely monstrous crabcakes.

Published as “Fairmount Avenue Glows Up” in the June 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.