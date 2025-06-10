Spend the Summer Solstice Shopping for Jewelry at Exceptional Finds

The Wayne boutique is hosting a trunk show with Anzie on June 21st — but don't miss the gems by Taylor Swift favorite Three Stories either.

Come summer, we like to update our wardrobe with seasonal finds, from statement sunnies to fisherman-core staples to jewelry that feels perfect for sporting whether we’re sticking around the city or heading to the Shore. And for those sparklers, we’ll be hitting Exceptional Finds in Wayne. We like the boutique for its lineup of brands curated by the owner, which even includes a collection favored by Taylor Swift. Read more below.

The summer solstice symbolizes personal growth and new beginnings in spiritual circles around the world. Beth Silverberg is toasting the longest day of the year and the official start of the season with an afternoon of shopping (complete with bites and sparkling sips) at her suburban jewelry boutique, Exceptional Finds.

Silverberg, a former pro poker player, first opened her custom, vintage, and contemporary concept in 2022 and relocated to a new address in Wayne last summer. Canadian jewelry brand Anzie, known for its delicate gemstone designs, is hosting a trunk show for the occasion, which begins at noon on June 21st. Guests can also shop mainstay collections from Sydney Evan, Cadar, and Three Stories, a favorite of Taylor Swift. Cruel summer? Hardly.

Cadar Bloom earrings, $6,600, and Anzie bracelet, $890; 101 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 201, Wayne.

Published as “Sun Worshipper” in the June 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.