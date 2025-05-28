Catch This Summer Trend: Statement Sunnies and Fisherman-Core Style

From iridescent shades to stripes aplenty.

You know what’s synonymous with summer? A new pair of sunglasses. And some easy, breezy threads to sport whether you’re brunching or boating. This season, statement sunglasses are catching our eyes, and fisherman-core looks are hooking us in. Here’s where you can find some of our favorite pieces in the Philadelphia area.

Made You Look

Metal studs, iridescent touches, bright colors, chunky designs — this season’s sunnies are dripping in details that put all eyes on you.

1. Loewe cat-eye sunglasses with anagram, $390 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

2. Loewe LW4167USW anagram sunglasses, $1,150 at Neiman Marcus.

3. Lucca Couture Gracie Sunnies, $30 at TOILE (Fishtown).

4. Hoorsenbuhs Model VIII black tortoise-frame sunglasses, $895 at Joan Shepp (Center City).

5. Signature collection flat-top iridescent sunglasses, $48 at Anthropologie (Rittenhouse).

6. Lucca Couture Halle Sunnies, $20 at TOILE.

7. Loewe Silver Screen chunky acetate sunglasses, $390 at Neiman Marcus.

8. Lucca Couture Gracie Sunnies, $30 at TOILE.

Seas the Day!

Move over, coastal grandma. Fisherman-core made a splash on the runways this season, with classic stripes, chic netting, and other knotty details. Here’s how you catch the trend in Philly.

Strong JW Original Pendant Coin with anchor, from $298, by appointment only at Jane Win (Wayne).

The Jacksons Mojito bag, $112 at Joan Shepp (Center City).

Brunello Cucinelli linen paillette sweater, $2,150 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

Sauer Trancoso earrings, $10,600 at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr).

Triton Reef sunglasses, $52 at Lilly Pulitzer (Ardmore).

Veronica Beard Waldorf tee, $178 at Skirt (Bryn Mawr).

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Flatform sandals, $980 at Boyds (Center City).

Published as “Made You Look” in the May 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine and “Seas the Day!” in the April 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.