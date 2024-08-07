A Look at Celeb-Approved Jane Win’s Expanded Main Line Showroom and New Jewelry Collections

Founder Jane Winchester Paradis shares why her seventh year in business is a lucky one.

With an expanded showroom on the Main Line, Jane Winchester Paradis’s Goop-approved jewelry brand is having a sparkling seventh year.

On Jane Win’s celeb status: It started with Goop, before Christmas 2019. We got an email asking to use our Forever coin in their holiday gift guide. It was such a massive deal for Jane Win going forward. Now, Jenna Bush Hager wears her Jane Win on the Today show. It has changed the game for orders on our Love Full Heart pendant. Kaitlan Collins from CNN wears her LUCKY Original coin when reporting. Jennifer Hudson was spotted in her Hearts Find Me pendant. I always think if I got to meet these cool gals, we would be friends.

THE DETAILS

Age: 51 Lives in: Wayne Title: Founder Workplace: Jane Win Trained as: An art history major

On the brand’s seventh year: For me, the number seven is a big one. It has always been my lucky number, especially since I have a family of seven. I even have a scar on my chest in the shape of a seven.­ Last year, 2023, we saw a massive influx of new and returning­ customers. The “work” shifted for me, the burden lightened­ a bit, and I was able to have a good time. So in 2024, I am riding that wave.

On the Lucky Numbers collection: It’s a series of bamboo-trimmed coins with lucky numbers. And we are making custom memorable numbers for our clients. When my aunt turned 80, I created a coin for her that had the number 80 in flowers. I wanted to offer something like that to everyone.

On the new digs: We moved into our new space in April. It’s more than double­ the size of our original. We painted the walls with a custom lavender graffiti design. We want the showroom to feel like you stumbled­ across a unique cabinet of curiosities.­

On what’s next: As we move toward fall, we are focusing on the theme of protection,­ with carved stone charms. In October, we’re expanding our Share the Love line benefiting Breast Cancer­ Alliance.­ And we are building up our bracelet­ collection.

Published as “Serious Coin” in the August 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.