Horse Around at Vanner House in Villanova

The equestrian lifestyle shop’s products include boots by luxury British brand Fairfax & Favor.

If you were a millennial who loved The Saddle Club book series — or TV series — who continues to have a penchant for riding boots and gear later in life, this new shop on the Main Line might just be for you. Saddle up, and enjoy the ride below.

Equestrian style may ebb and flow in mainstream fashion, but on the Main Line, boots, breeches, and bits are wardrobe staples for a lifetime. Kristan Cicero had this in mind when she opened equestrian lifestyle boutique Vanner House in Villanova late last year. Cicero, a native of Wilkes-Barre, first fell in love with the horse-riding community — and the scene’s distinctive fashion and decor — as a teenager. (She bought her horse, Dreamer, of the Gypsy Vanner breed, for her 50th birthday.)

The season’s premier equestrian events — the Winterthur Point-to-Point, the Radnor Hunt Races, and the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair — take place this month, and riders and revelers can shop accessories from luxury British brand Fairfax & Favor (a Vanner House exclusive), silk dresses from Stacy Bradley, handbags, jewelry, pajamas — and even picks for your pup — along with a new namesake collection of sustainable knits. (We’re loving the Jumper roll-neck sweater.) You’ll be off to the races in no time.

Fairfax & Favor Regina boots, $600; 601 Conestoga Road, Villanova.

Published as “Saddle Club” in the May 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.