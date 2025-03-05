We Tried This New Celeb-Favorite Wellness Retreat in the Hudson Valley

Beloved by celebs and those seeking a mental and physical reset, the Ranch’s first East Coast outpost, in the Hudson Valley, offers an immersive experience in nature — and it’s less than a three-hour drive from Center City.

Day One

No matter your reason for visiting the Ranch Hudson Valley (trip from $2,255), its hiking-based wellness program will reinvigorate you. Three-night excursions start on Mondays and kick off with orientation. It’s similar to camp — if camp took place at the former lakefront estate of J.P. Morgan’s daughter. Today, the early 20th-century mansion has 25 guest rooms, a ballroom-turned-gym, a solarium, two pools, a dining room, and plenty of cozy nooks.

Day Two

You’ll awake at 5:30 a.m. to the gentle sound of chimes. A stretch session under the ballroom’s coffered ceiling begins each morning’s activities, which include a two- or four-hour hike. You can make your decision midway; you’ll frequently be walking alone-ish, taking in the beauty of the forest, and four hours go by quickly. Later, expect a full afternoon. Steel yourself for contrast therapy (great for circulation) in the solarium’s window-lined sauna and cold plunge. Everyone also gets a daily massage.

Day Three

This time, everyone in my group chose the two-hour hike followed by spin class and power yoga. Lunch, an acorn squash stuffed with quinoa, was one of my favorite meals — partly because of the conversation with my fellow travelers, but also because it was deliciously simple. Chef Michael Narciso and his team use nutrient-dense ingredients for their plant-based recipes (there’s no meat here), and you’ll be emailed the recipes when you return home.

Day Four

The morning wraps quickly, with a final stretch, breakfast, and hike. Yet the lessons learned will last.

Packing List

Essentials you’ll need to know for your journey.

1. Laundry service is provided daily, so don’t overpack. Forgot something? The Ranch likely has it. And you can pick up soaps, hats, and other goods at the gift shop.

2. Of the add-on­ treatments offered, the BodPod is a must, to get a picture of your body composition. The staff practitioner will answer questions once you receive your results.

3. Foot care happens daily: If you’re prone to blisters, head to the mudroom post-breakfast to get your toes slicked down with HikeGoo. You can also get your knees KT-Taped.

4. Don’t be afraid to request extra snacks! On my visit, members of my group asked for more quinoa tahini balls and energy bites (with cacao nibs and mulberries).

Published as “Escaping to The Hudson Valley” in the March 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.