Self-Care Meets Social Impact in Kimberly McGlonn’s Latest Fashion Line

Noor by Grant Blvd features elevated, sustainable loungewear and more.

As with everything entrepreneur Kimberly McGlonn — one of Philly Mag’s Most Influential People — touches, her new concept is more than just sustainable, handcrafted, elevated loungewear. Noor by Grant Blvd forms a throughline between the makers and the buyers — women who are seeking new ways to nurture themselves and others. Noor, which means light in Arabic, is named for McGlonn’s daughter and produces pieces like the Tencel (a plant-based fiber) vest and pants shown here, meant for wearing at home, when you’re making time for self-care.

Buy these products, and you’re supporting artisans like the formerly incarcerated women in McGlonn’s Kensington-based Fashion the Future Forward cohort, who are paid a living wage and gaining career skills. Says McGlonn: “Noor is an offering of a richer life to a community of women that’s anchored in creating a richer life for a very different community of women.”

And, as always, this isn’t all that McGlonn’s been working on. She just published her first book, Build It Boldly: How Daring Business Leaders Can Gain Influence and Create Impact. Read more here.

Vest, $175, and pants, $275, both at noorbygrantblvd.com.

Published as “Inner Glow” in the February 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.