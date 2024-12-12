Philly-Area Gift Shops and Makers to Check Out Right Now

These spots have the perfect presents to last all year.

Philly is a hub for one-of-a-kind gift shops, both online and brick-and-mortar. Whether you’re buying for someone special or just for yourself (no judgment!), these Philly-area stores and makers have the perfect presents to last all year. (And don’t forget to check out our last-minute gift guide, for even more ideas!)

For Holiday Partygoing

Stop by Best of Philly-winning­ Ruby Mountain Goods for handcrafted and indie-brand housewares perfect­ for the party host. The selection of kitchen items is particularly desirable; any gourmand would appreciate the artisan olive oils. 6782 Germantown Avenue,­ Mount Airy.

For Too-Cute Trinkets

The name of this adorable new gift shop, DIY store, and photo booth comes from decoden — a term that originates from a Japanese style of decorating everyday items, from picture frames to phone cases, with cutesy silicone trinkets. Deko Deko sells everything you’ll need for your own decoden as well as stuffed animals, mugs, and paper goods. 6201 North Front Street, Suite 116, North Philly.

For Sweet Sentiments

Big Day Modern Event Illustration is known for their portraits created­ at local events, but don’t miss their made-to-order home drawings­ and ornaments. The pieces are done in a style Haddonfield-­based owner Christina Overbagh calls “anti-caricature” — a blend of realism and fashion-­forwardness. Big Day recently­ launched an online store, just in time for the holidays.­

For Whatever Catches Your Eye

Year-old shop and design studio Laser Philly curates kitschy items like pop culture-influenced decor, collabs with area makers, and creates merch in-house. 829 North 2nd Street, Northern Liberties.

For a Harry Potter Bonanza

The recently opened Wizarding Ways and More will cast a spell over the die-hard Harry Potter fans in your life. The boutique offers a wide array of Hogwarts-inspired clothing for all ages, plus novelty items like Butterbeer-flavored tea blends. 46 East State Street, Doylestown.

For a true gem

This collab between jeweler L. Priori­ and lingerie designer Madalynne Intimates features­ four rings and a necklace with sapphires and aquamarines, soft pink tourmalines, and bows. A slip dress is included in each order. 1719 Chestnut Street, Suite 300, Rittenhouse.

Published as “Give and Receive” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.