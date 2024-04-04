Peek Inside Civil Stock General Store in East Passyunk

"I wanted to create a place that was reminiscent of those old general stores of the 1800s, where people came for essentials but also to connect with neighbors," says owner Whitney Bennett.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Civil Stock General Store in East Passyunk feels like a community mercantile of the past — with a modern spin.

“I wanted to create a place that was reminiscent of those old general stores of the 1800s, where people came for essentials but also to connect with neighbors,” says owner Whitney Bennett, who worked in graphic communications for 15 years before opening her shop in August.

The thoughtful space is filled with functional goods like toiletries, cleaning supplies and specialty groceries as well as gifts and accessories. So yes, you can buy compostable bamboo toothbrushes and deodorant (we’re big fans of the vanilla cardamom scent by Humble), but you’ll also find Japanese selvage cotton bandannas — great as a stylish accent and for keeping your hair out of your face when gardening or tidying up around the house.

“They’re perfect for my store because they serve a purpose,” says Bennett, who now also carries a petite selection of consignment items from Alexa Thrifts, such as clothing, shoes and hats.

Even better for the spring and summer? Bennett is currently remodeling the back patio and turning it into a gathering space. A true essential.

Civil Stock is located at 1912 East Passyunk Avenue in East Passyunk.

Published as “Taking Stock” in the March 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.