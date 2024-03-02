Emptying the Nest: How to Get Rid of Your Stuff Before You Move

So it’s time to move out of the beloved family abode, but the only thing you’ve tossed out in all these years is the kids? You need to purge, and fast.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Ready for a brutal truth? “Your kids don’t want your junk,” says John Romani, a certified appraiser and owner of Bryn Mawr-based estate-sale company Sales by Helen. Sentimentality can lead many empty nesters astray in their quest to downsize, hindering both the moving process and hopes of selling their houses fast. “I try to kindly and compassionately convince clients that they need to get rid of their stuff,” Romani explains. “It’s not going to go up in value, and you’re not going to use it again.”

But decluttering a home full of memories is a demanding task, even if you’re not clinging to a trove of knickknacks and that dining table from the ’70s. Professionals and DIYers agree: It can be a labor-intensive, decision-heavy process. They also agree: It doesn’t have to be that way.

A comprehensive approach to downsizing involves hiring an estate-sale service. Romani’s team, for instance, does it all — from selecting pieces for auction or donation to hosting online and estate sales to arranging for professional cleaning and staging for prospective buyers — with a 10-day turnaround. And whatever’s left over after the gutting, they’ll properly dispose of. (Romani says Sales by Helen doesn’t charge up front and instead is paid with a cut of the proceedings.)

Another option is to work with a professional organizer. You can do a couple of sessions or even let the one you choose hold your hand through the entire move. “We start with a non-judgmental approach,” says Janet Bernstein, founder of Main Line-based The Organizing Professionals, about her company’s “kind but ruthless” technique. “We’ve seen absolutely everything.” Bernstein’s organizers offer services from simple closet-sorting to developing and executing a full moving timeline (packing and unpacking included!).

Then there’s the DIY route. The pros and cons to downsizing without professional help are plentiful, as are the myriad avenues and organizations through which you can offload items. (Antique and vintage stuff is, in fact, hugely in style right now. “A lot of people are getting away from the minimalist West Elm vibe,” Romani notes.) But while options like eBay, Facebook Marketplace and Buy Nothing groups are low-cost or free, it can be time-consuming to negotiate and coordinate with online takers. And though typical nonprofits like Goodwill and the Salvation Army will take many items, they won’t take everything, so check before you load up the van.

Regardless of your method of choice, starting small and early is key. “Focus on the smaller bite of the apple, which is the stuff you want to keep,” Romani says. “Once that’s identified and secured, I recommend boxing it up and putting it in a spare bedroom, the garage or the basement.”

If you find yourself still clinging, Bernstein advises remembering these two objectives: “One, you want your house to look its best before it hits the market. And two, you’ll have already done the lion’s share of work before you have to move. You want to be left with the things in your new home that you love, need and use.”

How to Get Rid of It All

Professional Organizers

The Organizing Professionals, theorganizingprofessionals.com

Philly Neat Freaks, phillyneatfreaks.com

Clutter Free Philly, clutterfreephilly.com

Carrie’s Essential Services, carriesessentialservices.com

Auction Houses & Estate Sellers

Sales by Helen, salesbyhelen.com

Great Estates by Sue Odell, greatestatesbysue.com

Gunning & Company, gunningco.com

Jerry’s Antiques and Estates, jerrysantiquesandestates.com

Online

Donation & Consignment

Helpsy (clothes), helpsy.com

The Wardrobe (clothes), careerwardrobe.org

Liberty Thrift (clothes), libertythriftstores.com

Philadelphia Furniture Bank (furniture), pathwaystohousingpa.org/philadelphia-furniture-bank

Habitat for Humanity ReStore (furniture, household goods), habitat.org/restores

Home Furnishing Consignment (furniture, decor, rugs), hfconsignment.com

ReDecor Home Consignment (furniture, decor, rugs), redecorhome.com

>> Click here to return to Real Estate Trends for 2024: The Great Downsizing

Published as “Emptying the Nest” in the March 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.