This Philly Lifestyle Brand Wants to Share Good Luck With You Next Year

Rabbit Rabbit designs clothing and accessories and hosts wellness-themed events.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Susan Schneider Hennelly and Erin Gosselin are inspiring others to make the most of every month with their lifestyle brand, Rabbit Rabbit.

Let’s start with your name. What’s the significance?

Gosselin: It is believed that saying ‘Rabbit rabbit’ out loud first thing on the first day of the month brings good luck.

Hennelly: I first learned about the saying while watching Nickelodeon as a kid.

Did you already have that in mind when you started the brand?

Hennelly: Rabbit Rabbit began as a passion project on September 1, 2016. I was a creative director for a local ad agency at the time, sitting in a meeting, and I decided right then that I needed to start designing around the concept. I doodled our current logo and posted it on Instagram, and then people started asking me to design mugs and hoodies. It was a hobby for a long time.

How did you two join forces?

Hennelly: We met when we both lived in Fairmount. Our husbands are friends, and we got to know each other through them. Erin joined me full-time in 2022. She really seemed to get what I was going for. And together, we turned Rabbit Rabbit into a true business.

Gosselin: Today, we make clothing, accessories and home goods that feature our brand name.

What’s your latest product?

Gosselin: We’re excited about the Ritual candle. You light it either on the night before or on the first day of the month. It’s a great reminder to set an intention.

Tell us about the charities Rabbit Rabbit supports.

Gosselin: For every purchase, we donate $1 to both the National Alliance for Mental Illness and the Trevor Project. It was very important to us to give back, because we want to spread good luck to those who need it.

How else do you share the spirit of Rabbit­ Rabbit?

Hennelly: We want to create­ a community that comes together on the first day of the month to set their intention, do yoga, or try a sound bath. Our next event is January 31st. We had no clue when we started­ that this is where we’d end up.

Published as “Lucky Streak” in the December 2023/January 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.