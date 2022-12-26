Inside the Stylish New Quoin Hotel in Wilmington

With the new destination, the folks behind Fishtown’s Wm. Mulherin’s Sons are enhancing Wilmington’s “it” factor.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Here’s more proof that Wilmington is on the rise: The Quoin hotel debuted this fall — and with it came the first rooftop bar in the city. “We joke that we want this to be the coolest hotel in Philadelphia,­ in Wilmington,” says Daniel Olsovsky, creative director of Fishtown-based Method Co., which collaborated with Rittenhouse’s Stokes Architecture + Design on the destination.

Housed in a circa-1885 Frank Furness bank building that’s on the National Register, the 24-room boutique hotel blends Victorian architectural influences and the natural aesthetic of the Brandywine Valley,­ with Shaker-style and 1970s furnishings and nods to rock-and-roll mixed in. A custom photo of Bob Marley,­ who once lived in the city, is in the lobby. Next to it? Glasswork by Greg Stefan. There’s a vintage skylight in the restaurant; a mural by Reverend Michael Alan flanks one side of the subterranean lounge. “You’ll see something new every time,” says Stokes senior principal Richard Stokes.

The Quoin’s brownstone exterior is untouched, aside from that rooftop. “We had to add a fourth story without it being seen from the street because of the historic designation,” says Stokes. “It hides behind the mansard roof and opens out toward the garden and sunset views.”

Guest lounge

This custom sectional sofa is upholstered in melon mohair velvet and paired with Serene Stripes, by Swedish artist Hanna Person.

Lobby cafe

Hoping to nod to the building’s past without “making it look like a historic replication,” says Stokes, the team pulled in an eclectic fusion of modern elements, vintage pieces, and re-creations of antiques. A Furness-inspired fireplace mantel salvaged by Provenance is a focal point, as is the Ben Johnson-built cabinet filled with curiosities, trinkets and plants. A custom cane ceiling tops off the scene.

The hotel feels like you’re in a sanctuary in the city. There are new buildings, old buildings, but in a historic area. It speaks to the nostalgia of what Wilmington was 100 years ago.” —Daniel Olsovsky

Rooftop bar

The indoor-outdoor space also functions as an event venue and can hold about 60 people for an intimate wedding ceremony or reception.

Guest room

This guest room features arched windows and moldings. Floral-patterned wallpaper by Farrow & Ball accents the space with a psychedelic nod to nature.

Published as “Money, Baby” in the January 2023 issue of Philadelphia magazine.