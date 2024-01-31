Weekending in Riviera Maya

Want to escape the winter chill? A newly renovated beachfront resort provides a quick trip to paradise.

Dreaming of warm temps? Book a trip to the Riviera Maya, on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. The region stretches 80 miles along the Caribbean coastline, and at four hours from Philly by plane (various airlines offer direct flights to Cancún), it’s an easy escape that will see you trading your puffer coat for a swimsuit.

Where to stay

Maroma, A Belmond Hotel (rooms from $1,095), is a treasure. The 200-acre beachfront jungle oasis just underwent a two-year renovation that sought to honor its Mayan heritage and 30-year history. The original white stucco buildings were preserved and added to, with nearly 80 percent of the decor in the 72 rooms crafted by Mexican artisans. (There are 700,000 hand-painted Jalisco tiles throughout the guest rooms!) You’ll feel swept away the moment you step into the open-air lobby, with its view across one of three pools to the ocean beyond, before your personal host leads you through a Mayan ritual designed to soothe your senses.

Where to eat

Breakfast at Maroma’s all-day Casa Mayor and you’ll see tortillas being handcrafted for your chilaquiles. Munch on chips and guac and fish tacos at palapa-covered outdoor hangout Freddy’s Bar, and sip mezcal-forward cocktails at the sultry Bambuco. At Woodend, from Michelin-star chef Curtis Stone, steak and seafood are cooked over a wood-fire grill or in a charcoal oven. (And the Mayan rice is not to be missed.) Wherever you dine, the majority of the ingredients will be locally and sustainably sourced, and dietary restrictions will be accommodated. (The gluten-free breads are the best I’ve had.)

What to do

You absolutely must book the two-hour bee-healing ritual at the resort’s spa, run by French beauty brand Guerlain. Inspired by the Melipona bee — a spiritual symbol for the Mayans — the ritual uses honey-based products and includes a facial, a scrub, a massage focused on where your body carries stress, and a scalp treatment. And take an agave class with Ximena Moreno, Maroma’s head mixologist. She’ll share the history of agave distillation and take you through a series of spirits paired with small bites. ¡Salud!

The Can’t-Miss List

1. Take a cue from the Mayans, who looked to the night sky for guidance in their lives, and go stargazing.

2. Browse Maroma boutique for items handcrafted by local artisans, like the same placemats that are used at Casa Mayor.

3. Learn the art of making tortillas at a nixtamal class. Afterward, savor your creations with Yucatán stews. (Don’t skip the shrimp.)

4. Swim in a cenote — a natural pool of turquoise water. Choose from an underground cavern or an open-sky cenote.

5. Check Chichén Itzá off your bucket list with a daylong visit to the ancient archeological site, accompanied by Maroma’s staff.

Published as “Jaunt: Weekending in … Riviera May” in the February 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.