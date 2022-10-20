Sneaker and Streetwear Brand Atmos Debuts Women’s Collection in Rittenhouse

The Japan-based retailer brings exclusive products and events to its U.S. flagship on Walnut Street.

There are two reasons you see people lining up on Walnut Street near Rittenhouse Square: new iPhone launches at the Apple store and new sneaker launches at Atmos. (You may remember the sneakerhead mecca as Ubiq, which merged with the Tokyo-based brand in late 2020.)

Starting this weekend, fans of the sneaker and streetwear retailer will have more reason to gather: the opening of its second-floor women’s boutique, including the launch of its private label Atmos Pink for the first time in the United States. The 1,400-square-foot Atmos Women’s will be the first U.S. location, joining nine opened throughout Asia, and will cater to “the community of women who get dressed from the feet up,” says Mel Peralta, VP of brand concepts of Atmos Global.

Buyer Erika Grimes curated the shop’s selection of footwear, apparel and accessories. “Customers are always asking for Japan exclusives,” she tells us about bringing the Harajuku-designed Atmos Pink label to the Philly store. (She also advises that the sizing currently runs small, following Japan’s standards, so keep that in mind when shopping.) The line includes everything from athleticwear to knitwear to streetwear, including fuzzy leotards, button-down shirts, and more unique items.

In addition to the private label, the store has clothing from brands like BAPE, Honor the Gift, and MISBHV — plus exclusive designer collabs like their current Anna Sui collection.

They’ve also brought in accessories from Philly-based designer Room Shop — look for their signature satin pieces like giant scrunchies and “bounce” bags — and hope to highlight more local makers, particularly women-owned brands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Room Shop (@roomshop)

Of course, the space dedicates plenty of its walls to sneakers, displayed like art on their shelves — including some hard-to-find Adidas, Nike, and the like. Meanwhile, the former Rittenhouse-area mansion maintains some original architectural details in carved dark wood in the stairwell, while the modern boutique space has pink-hued accents and sculptural, abstract-shaped couches. It is both futuristic-cool and comfy-welcoming, denoting the brand’s fashion-forward slant and its aim toward building community.

“Our goal is to create a hub for women in Philadelphia through authentic partnerships,” says Marissa Le, director of marketing and digital of Atmos USA. “We’re tapping an array of local female artists and entrepreneurs to offer a diverse range of services and experiences.”

To that end, the second floor contains an “activation” gallery that will host free in-store events like opening weekend’s Inner Light Aura photography and a hip-hop cardio dance class with Trillfit. Expect a packed calendar of free events including floral workshops, tooth gems, sound bath meditations and more through November 22nd to celebrate the boutique’s first month.

Atmos Women’s is located on the second floor of Atmos at 1509 Walnut Street.