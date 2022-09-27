Bri Steves Shares Her Fearless, Fashionable World
The rapper-singer-producer-writer has gone from her Temple dorm room to American Song Contest. Here’s what keeps her going, in style.
Bri Steves has come a long way from recording tunes in her Temple dorm room: This year, the musical powerhouse repped Philly on the NBC reality show American Song Contest. Here, the rapper-singer-producer-writer offers a peek into her fearless, fashionable world.
At Home
Prized possession: Cartier bracelets I had engraved to honor my late mother. I never take them off.
Signature look: Intricate designs on my nails. This week, it’s a blue bandanna pattern.
Favorite accessory: Celine glasses. They go with everything.
Hair essential: Argan Oil Edge Control. And a toothbrush.
Skin-care essential: Clean & Clear toner and dual action moisturizer. Been using it since I was eight. My skin stays amazing because of it.
Makeup must: Mehron Skin Prep Pro. Thank me later.
Currently reading: The Obstacle Is the Way, by Ryan Holiday.
Currently bingeing: Game of Thrones. I don’t see how Daenerys just became evil like that.
Favorite musicians: Jill Scott, the Roots, Quincy Jones.
Pets: My Yorkie terriers are my babies.
On my nightstand: Boy Smells candle.
I buy in bulk: Toilet paper and baby wipes. No one likes to run out of toilet paper or baby wipes.
On The Job
What I love about what I do: I have a way with words where I can sing or rap the rawest honest dark truths I feel and it comes out touching someone else through the music. That’s magical.
Personal mantra: I am successful. I get paid to exist.
Best advice I ever got: Fuck plans B and C. Have a plan A, and focus all your effort on that. It’ll work out.
Biggest inspiration: Pharrell. He’s been making hits for years and still inspires me, musically, to not take myself too seriously.
Currently working on: My next album. Hitmaka produced it. Visuals are gonna be insane.
On The Go
On my playlist: TBH, by Bri Steves. It’s fire. You should check it out.
Favorite workout: HIIT.
Favorite indulgence: Oysters at Jansen. I’m a sucker for oysters. I’m eating them any time of the day, any way.
Favorite drink: Lavender Bee’s Knees.
Best place for a beer: Urban Village Brewing Company. I like the With the Grain sour beer.
Exciting upcoming event: Paris for Christmas.
Last vacation: Aspen for my birthday. Damn, it sound like I be living, but I really be chilling.
Travel essential: Blanket for the plane. It be freezing.
Published as “Connoisseur: Living the Vibe” in the October 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.