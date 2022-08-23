Inside the Opulent “Extreme Wow” Suite at W Philadelphia

The W’s swank spin on a presidential hotel suite is Philly Soul meets French Revolution — complete with a DJ booth and spinning bed.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Are we in Miami? Ibiza? Those questions might cross your mind as you stand in the W’s lavish, 2,300-square-foot “Extreme Wow” suite 49 floors above the city. Something this plush couldn’t possibly be in Philly. But then you look around and see bespoke bedspreads adorned with local landmarks, ironwork with abstract designs of the original city grid, Danby marble floors, throw pillows that read LOVE on one side — and LUST on the other — inspired by the iconic Robert Indiana sculpture. And you realize: Of course this is Philly. This could only be Philly.

The vibrant music scene of South Philly in the ’70s and the history and culture of the French Revolution (what a combo) inspired the “hedonistic, playful” interiors, says Design Studio Limited’s Sharilyn Olson Rigdon. They’re a meld of traditional and modern, she explains — think historic millwork with a glossy finish plus a runway of walls that conjures both a fashion show and the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. Indeed, the place looks like a rock star’s dream pad, complete with a built-in DJ booth, a gold-trimmed foosball table, graffiti-font area rugs, and a bed that literally spins. For $7,500 a night, you can try it yourself. What could be more decadent than that?

Lounge

W Hotels’ brand touch points of fashion, music and art were emphasized throughout, says Olson Rigdon. Here, a gold-glazed leather Chesterfield sofa sits under ironwork that represents the grid design of the city.

Terrace

W is the rare luxury hotel in Philly with private guest balconies. The terrace features a modern “picnic- table” for entertaining and plush chairs for lounging (and watching sunsets).

Bedroom

This bedroom, one of two, boasts a rotating bed. Textile artist Richard Saja, who designed the custom “Philly Toile” bedspread print, describes it as “punk meets Hamilton.”

Bathroom

Ornate details like gold finishes and custom Italian mosaic shower tiles are seen in the primary bathroom, which also features an oversized soaking tub. Danby marble was chosen for its prominence in Philly architectural history.

Published as “Habitat: Overnight Opulence” in the September 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.