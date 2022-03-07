REC Philly Co-Founder Dave Silver Empowers Local Artists. Here’s What Powers Him.

The Bucks County native on his favorite Philly restaurants, his go-to hike in the region and the best day of his life (so far).

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

REC Philly co-founder Dave Silver empowers local artists to do what they love (and make a living doing so). The Center City incubator he created with Will Toms invites members to create, network and collaborate. The Bucks County native shares what fuels his busy days.

At Home

Daily accessory … I’ve worn the same necklace every day for the past 10 years; it says “Grandfather” in Hebrew. It belonged to my dad’s father, who passed away before I was born.

On my feet … I own about 10 pairs of Allbirds shoes. I try to keep my outfits simple so I can save myself the decision-making in the morning.

On my playlist … According to Spotify, my two music moods are “Hype” and “Chill” … which sounds about right. I’m usually listening to LoFi Hiphop Beats when I work or Drake when I’m walking in the city. Otherwise, I’ll have Tierra Whack, Orion Sun, Jack Harlow, Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, or the Hamilton soundtrack playing.

Currently reading … Will Smith’s new book, Will.

Recent splurge … Crypto.

On The Job

What I love about what I do … The people I get to work with and the creators we get to serve. I love that we’re doing something so new, and because of that, we get to write the rules as we build this thing.

Next business trip … Miami, as we look to expand our business.

I collect … Bubble wrap, to help with anxiety. My team keeps putting more of it in my office every time we get a new package in.

On the go

Mode of transport … I love walking and don’t own a car. It’s a great time to think. If it’s out of walking distance, I’m usually hitting the subway or Uber.

Favorite boutique … I love what Saeed Ferguson has built with All Caps Studio and Shannon Maldonado at Yowie, and I’m inspired by gear from designers Dewey Saunders and Brunofsky.

How I unwind … Hiking gives me clarity; it’s my favorite hobby besides hanging out with my nephews. Hawk Mountain in Berks County is a go-to; it’s only a 90-minute drive from Philly.

Favorite bar … Saloon, where I’m ordering a manhattan.

Favorite restaurants … Sampan for fried rice and brussels sprouts; Prohibition Taproom for a burger and IPA; and Silk City for the chicken sandwich and whiskey.

Choice coffee shop … If not REC, which has our own cafe, Higher Grounds in Northern Liberties.

Best day of my life so far … The Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

Published as “Creative Connector” in the February 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.