Ready to Redecorate? Start With These Pretty Philly-Made Wallpapers

Plus, tips from Abington-based wallpaper whiz Randy Bardol on how to make them pop.

A year inside has us itching to redecorate — and we’re starting with these covetable wallpapers from Philly artisans.

Wallpapers pictured above (starting from top):

Dazzle wallpaper, rolls starting at $275, Yespaperstudio.com.

rolls starting at $275, Yespaperstudio.com. Corsica wallpaper, rolls starting at $275, Thepaperspace.com.

rolls starting at $275, Thepaperspace.com. Pressed Flowers wallpaper, rolls starting at $205, Nottene.net.

rolls starting at $205, Nottene.net. Desert Flora wallpaper, rolls starting at $185, Melissa­roth­­­man.com.

rolls starting at $185, Melissa­roth­­­man.com. Waves wallpaper, panels starting at $96, Moth­paper.com.

Pro Wallpaper Tips From Randy Bardol

The Abington-based wallpaper whiz shares his secrets for a perfect hang.

I’m a … fourth-generation paper hanger. I’ve been around this all my life.

Wallpaper makes a home … yours. It’s a reflection of your personality and sense of identity.

People always mess up … getting the quantity right. Wallpaper has a pattern, and there will be repeats. If you only went by square footage, you’d be short, because you have to match the pattern.

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is … relatively new. It’s a total misconception that it’s the easier way to go. I have folks contact me because they tried it and totally destroyed it.

The number one wallpapering rule is … to make sure the top of your first piece is level.

I wish people knew … that the downside of making mistakes is huge, because the material is expensive. That’s why you hire a professional.

A current trend is … the fifth wall. For high drama, people are wallpapering ceilings and painting the rest.

Find Bardol on Insta at @bardol_wc.

Published as “Chasing Paper” in the June 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.