News

Ready to Redecorate? Start With These Pretty Philly-Made Wallpapers

Plus, tips from Abington-based wallpaper whiz Randy Bardol on how to make them pop.

By ·
luxury philly wallpaper

Refresh your space with luxury Philly wallpaper. Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

A year inside has us itching to redecorate — and we’re starting with these covetable wallpapers from Philly artisans.

Wallpapers pictured above (starting from top):

Pro Wallpaper Tips From Randy Bardol

The Abington-based wallpaper whiz shares his secrets for a perfect hang.

I’m a … fourth-generation paper hanger. I’ve been around this all my life.

Wallpaper makes a home … yours. It’s a reflection of your personality and sense of identity.

People always mess up … getting the quantity right. Wallpaper has a pattern, and there will be repeats. If you only went by square footage, you’d be short, because you have to match the pattern.

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is … relatively new. It’s a total misconception that it’s the easier way to go. I have folks contact me because they tried it and totally destroyed it.

The number one wallpapering rule is … to make sure the top of your first piece is level.

I wish people knew … that the downside of making mistakes is huge, because the material is expensive. That’s why you hire a professional.

A current trend is … the fifth wall. For high drama, people are wallpapering ceilings and painting the rest.

Find Bardol on Insta at @bardol_wc.

Published as “Chasing Paper” in the June 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. The 50 Best Restaurants in Philadelphia

  2. Just Listed at the Shore: Bayside Stone Harbor Midcentury Ranch House for Sale

  3. An Architecture Critic Ranks the 5 Most Interesting Philadelphia Buildings

  4. Meet 7 of Philly’s Hopeful Olympic Athletes

  5. Things to Do in Philadelphia the Weekend of June 18-20