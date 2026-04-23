Dunkin’ Benches Boston Kreme for the Sixers-Celtics Playoff Series

Philadelphia-area locations of the Boston-based chain are now serving the “Philly Kreme.”

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Dunkin’ is picking a side — and in Philly, that means there’s no room for Boston. The Sixers are in the thick of their playoff series against the Celtics, currently tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series, and the grudge has made its way into doughnut cases.

At select Dunkin’ locations across the Philadelphia area, the Boston Kreme doughnut has been quietly “benched” for the duration of the series, replaced instead by a rebranded “Philly Kreme.” Same chocolate frosting, same custard filling, just a name that plays … a little better locally right now.

Is it gimmicky? Sure. Is it “Freedom Fries”-level petty? Whatevs. Every little bit helps in a rivalry that goes back generations, to the days of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. This matchup always feels like it matters just a little more. It just feels personal.

And yes, Dunkin’ famously has Boston roots. So it’s a slightly hilarious move for Dunkin’ to temporarily pretend Boston doesn’t exist to please its Philly market. But, to quote Always Sunny, they’re playing both sides so they always come out on top. And while it won’t change the outcome of the series, it might just make your morning coffee order feel slightly more loyal to the cause.