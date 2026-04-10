Philly’s Outdoor Drinking Spots That Are Already Open for the Season

Early beer gardens and pop-ups are already opening across Philly — with more on the way.

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Spring is here, so despite the erratic weather, outdoor drinking season in Philly has officially begun! As with nature, the thaw is gradual; we’re waiting on a full roster of beer gardens, rooftops, and patios on which to wear sunglasses and sip cocktails. But that hasn’t stopped some of our favorites from leading the way, 40-degree days be damned. And for that we are thankful. So in that spirit, and to help you get a jump on your al fresco adventures, here are the seasonal outdoor drinking destinations holding it down — plus some more on the horizon.

PHS really started the whole seasonal pop-up beer garden craze years ago, so it’s only fitting that they got the season started, too: They soft-opened on March 13th, at 15th and South and in Manayunk. Both locations offer plenty of greenery, food, craft brews, and cocktails; plus events like plant swaps and craft workshops throughout the spring and summer seasons. As for the menus, Manayunk describes theirs as “boardwalk-inspired” with snacks like loaded fries, fried clams, and fish and chips. South Street’s offerings are more “globally inspired,” with new items like chai pretzel bites, Jamaican jerk wings with pineapple and passionfruit chutney, and tofu-ricotta dip with lemon zest and pita. And don’t worry: Both locations still have their frozen drink lineup, including the ever-popular Gritty Margarita (orange and rimmed with black salt, of course). 1438 South Street and 106 Jamestown Avenue.

The vacant, McDonald’s-size hole turned beer garden returned to Walnut Street on April 1st. The 11,500-square-foot space in Rittenhouse is laidback and both kid- and dog-friendly, so it works for weekend afternoons as much as it does for happy hour. Likewise, the food menu is approachable with cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, and shareable snacks. Bonus: They’re serving up $7 mimosas for Open Streets Sundays through May 17th. 1706-10 Walnut Stree

Parks on Tap is already back to touring for the season; this is their first weekend! They’ll be popping over 27 weeks, beginning with the Azalea Garden for their first two. With lots of room to run around, the cleanest bathroom trailers I’ve ever seen, and food offerings like burgers and hot dogs for the kids, this is one of the best ways to spend a lazy weekend afternoon. Even better? A portion of all proceeds benefits each park they visit, ensuring outdoor play can go on long after the tour. Here’s their lineup for the first two months of the season:

April 8th-12th and April 15th-19th: Azalea Garden (East Fairmount Park)

April 22nd-26th: Columbus Square (South Philly)

April 29th-May 3rd: Schuylkill River Park (Fitler Square)

May 6th-10th: FDR Park (South Philly)

May 13th-17th: Matthias Baldwin Park (Logan Square)

May 20th-25th: Clark Park (West Philly)

May 27th-31st: Water Works (Art Museum)

June 3rd-7th: Powers Park (Port Richmond)

June 10th-14th: Burholme Park (Northeast)

This South Philly rooftop fave just opened this week, and they’ve got an exciting chef residency lineup, too. To kick things off, James Beard-nominated chef Dionicio Jiménez of Cantina La Martina will be serving up tacos, nachos, and churros from April 9th through May 3rd. Here’s the whole lineup:

April: Cantina La Martina

May: Tabachoy

June: Puyero

July: Gabriella’s Vietnam

August: Korea Taqueria

September: Rice & Sambal

October: Darnel’s

And as always, they’ve got a full season of events, from yoga to drag shows to Salsa Sundays. Check out the calendar here. 1901 South 9th Street

On the Horizon

Philly’s newest beer garden opened last summer in the courtyard of what used to be UArts’ Furness Hall, and it’ll be back May 1st. Also returning: food and drink by Irwin’s (the soft-serve is a must) to complement the backyard-party vibes. 355 South 15th Street

Located on the 1.2-acre Cira Green rooftop park, Sunset Social is planning its return on April 13th! Expect the return of Quizzo on Tuesdays, movie nights on Wednesdays, and kid-friendly movie matinees on Saturdays. Plus, they’ve got Thursdays set aside for the pups this year, with Paws and Pints every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 129 South 30th Street