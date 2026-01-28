Beyond 50 Best Restaurants: The Case for Killing Vibe Dining

The time has come for Philly to decide if it wants restaurants that tell a personal story or just provide a backdrop for a TikTok.

In recent years, Philadelphia’s dining scene has found itself at a crossroads between two opposing philosophies. On one side, you’ve got the soulful evolution of authenticity, where chefs are moving away from textbook recipes to serve up their own memories and lived experiences in the form of biographical dishes that could only exist right here, right now. On the other, you’ve got the rise of “vibe dining” — the surface-level, TikTok-ready movement that prioritizes appearances over the quality of the food.

As part of this year’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Philadelphia magazine’s restaurant critic Jason Sheehan explores why the city’s culinary future depends on choosing heart over hype.

A Trend Worth Keeping in 2026: Redefining Authenticity

At La Baja (#24), chef Dionicio Jiménez makes a short rib braised in hibiscus and Mexican chocolate that bleeds its dark sauce into a bowl of perfectly white Italian risotto, and a scallop-stuffed chili swimming in a Thai green curry. At Mawn (#3), Phila Lorn’s kitchen hits the chicken noodle soup with a shot of schmaltz. At Amá (#18), Frankie Ramirez’s milpa salad is an ode to the community gardens he knew growing up in Mexico (complete with the crickets that sang in them), while at Tabachoy (#38), Chance Anies’s adobo carries a sweet/sour lace of sharp balsamic vinegar that makes it truly sing.

None of these dishes is “authentic” in the way that food writers (myself included) used to use that word. None of them is an ingredient-by-ingredient, gram-by-gram copy of a traditional dish lifted from the place of its origin and carried here, to Oxford Street or Center City, to be re-created. What they are instead is authentic to the lived experiences of the chefs creating them. They are memories made edible, flavors and textures cobbled together from wild and capricious collisions of influence. “I’m still chasing it,” Lorn once told me about his mother’s cooking, the compass he uses to chart every course at Mawn (and now at East Passyunk’s Sao).

And while I can respect the work of chefs who labor mightily to bring to Philly the most true-to-form Neapolitan pizzas, Thai dumplings, khachapuri, or lapin à la moutarde, the most exciting kitchens right now are those chasing a more personal cuisine based on history, biography, and memory, smashing influences together until they make the most beautiful sparks. We are not a city that rewards perfidy. Frauds and sellouts don’t pack the floor. But show up as your truest self and Philly will respond. Give us a plate that says something about you — where you came from, who you are — and we’ll stay for the whole story every time.

A Trend That Should End in 2026: Vibe Dining

I can’t believe I need to say this out loud, but “vibe dining” — that Instagram-born and TikTok-bred idea that how a restaurant looks is more important than what a restaurant does — needs to end.

The idea that all a restaurant needs to succeed is $50,000 in overly flashy decor, a hidden door, and a cocktail with smoke coming out of it needs to be understood as the existential threat to the spirit of Philly’s restaurant industry that it is. I don’t want to name names here, but then I don’t really have to, do I? Because you all know these places. You’ve wandered into them yourselves — by accident or design — and felt the empty aesthetic they offer in place of authenticity or connection. They’re places that exist to sell the notion that form matters more than function, where surface is becoming the definition of depth. They clutter the scene with trend-humping, flash-in-the-pan concepts that only look good through the lens of an iPhone camera and, in doing so, cheapen the hard work and sacrifice of every cook, server, bartender, and dishwasher who shows up for service every night — including the staff at these all-vibes restaurants!

And while we’ve seen the coming and, thankfully, the going of the first generation of these extractive experiments, the second is already here, offering nothing but flat experiences — an entire model based on the celebration of shallowness and manufactured emotion over the nuance, complexity, warmth, comfort, and hospitality that define any truly moving restaurant experience. It’s a rejection of the humanity of dining out, with all its joys and disappointments.

Because to embrace the weightlessness of vibes is an ouroboros game where you pay for the sizzle, record the sizzle, share images of the sizzle, and tell yourself that the sizzle is enough simply because no steak is ever going to arrive.

Published as “A Trend Worth Keeping in 2026: Redefining Authenticity” and “A Trend That Should End in 2026: Vibe Dining” in the February 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.