How Three Philly Artists Bottled Eagles Pride for Bird Gang Spirits’ New Collection

The limited-edition Artist Series celebrates the Eagles’ 1960 championship.

When Bird Gang Spirits — a collaboration between BOTLD and the Philadelphia Eagles — announced their first-ever Artist Series bottles, it was clear this wasn’t just another merch drop. For the limited-edition collection, BOTLD tapped three artists with deep Philly roots and massive Eagles fan followings — Paul Carpenter, Heavyslime (Eric Kenney), and Jordan Spector — to design labels for four spirits in the Bird Gang line.

The inaugural run commemorates the 65th anniversary of the Eagles’ 1960 championship, and includes silver and spicy tequilas designed by Heavyslime, bourbon by Spector, and vodka by Carpenter.

For the artists, the project goes beyond aesthetics. “It’s more than just artwork, it’s about representing Philly, our culture, and our love for the Eagles,” said Spector, a self-described lifelong fan. Carpenter echoes the sentiment, calling the collaboration “an absolute dream.”

And this is just the beginning: “As the series grows, we’ll continue collaborating with more incredible talent from this creative, passionate city we’re proud to call home,” says Erich Weiss, creative director of BOTLD.

So, how does one express the legacy, iconography, and passion of the Philadelphia Eagles on the tiny canvas of a liquor-bottle label? We caught up with the three artists behind the designs to talk about their inspiration, their favorite Eagles moments, and how they’ll be toasting this project.

Paul Carpenter: Bird Gang Vodka

For Paul Carpenter, Philly sports have always been part of his family story. “Greek children grow up hearing stories about Ulysses and Achilles and the Trojan War,” he says. “As a crumb bum hoagie mouth, I grew up hearing stories about the 1960 Championship team and the heroics of Concrete Charlie passed down from my grandfather to me at family gatherings.” His vodka label pays tribute to that legacy, and to his grandfather, whom he affectionately calls “Pap.”

Carpenter began designing Philly sports art in 2008, creating holiday gifts for friends and family. “I couldn’t find creative sportswear that resonated with me,” he says. “So I created my own designs that celebrated Philadelphia’s most cherished icons, beloved mascots, and legendary sports heroes.” You’ve probably seen his signature layered graphics on t-shirts around town.

Among his career highlights? Designing a game day poster and social graphics (From Brazil to Bourbon Street) the week before the Super Bowl, he tells us.

One question we asked all three artists was their favorite Eagles memory. Carpenter’s comes from 2018, another Eagles championship season: “Without a doubt, the Eagles vs. Vikings NFC Championship game — Patrick Robinson’s pick-six. I’ve been to countless sporting events, but I’ve never felt that much raw energy in one place before or since. The stadium was literally shaking. After the flea flicker, the Vikings were done, and the entire second half turned into one big party.”

So, how will Carpenter enjoy the Bird Gang Vodka sporting his design? “Currently I’m enjoying sharing all of the great work that went into this lineup by gifting the bottles to friends and family.”

Heavyslime: Bird Gang Silver Tequila and Bird Gang Spicy Tequila

Eric Kenney, better known as Heavyslime, brings a bold, punk-rock aesthetic to Philly sports gear. “I started making stuff inspired by Philly sports back in 2018,” he tells us. “I saw a real lack of any apparel that I felt represented what it actually felt like to be a Philly fan. There’s so many emotional highs and lows to being a fan and I wanted to show that.”

Enter his unmistakable (and Best of Philly-winning) graphics (think skeletons, Grim Reapers, jagged edges, and wickedly dark comedy). Kenney’s designs grace Bird Gang’s Silver Tequila as well as its habanero-flavored Spicy Tequila. “I wanted to make something that captured the intensity of the team and sport,” he says. “Football is pretty violent and emotional.”

As for how Kenney would enjoy the bottles’ contents? “I’ll take a margarita in a rocks glass, lots of ice, no salted rim.”

And while his bottle design pays homage to 1960, Kenney’s favorite Eagles memory is much more recent: “Last year was really special, every game felt like a movie. That snow game against the Rams will be forever iconic.”

Jordan Spector: Bird Gang American Straight Bourbon Whiskey

For artist and former Temple University football player Jordan Spector, this collab is a full-circle moment. “When football ended due to injury, I leaned into art as my outlet to channel that passion,” he says. Spector’s work has included a 15-foot-long Eagles painting in 2021 (called On the Road to Victory, of course), and, more recently, a trading card project with Brandon Graham, each card embedded with a piece of Graham’s Super Bowl LIX jersey.

And, in addition to being a Philly fan his whole life, Spector’s personal history has a special place for the Eagles: He proposed to his now-fiancée at the Eagles LIX championship parade “on a rooftop overlooking the Parkway as the floats passed by.”

Spector’s bourbon bottle design channels classic, vintage Americana aesthetics — a nod to both the Eagles’ history and the timeless appeal of bourbon. The gold-and-green label shows players hoisting their trophy with Franklin Field — the Eagles would have played at UPenn’s stadium during their 1960 championship season — in the background.

As for how he’d enjoy the drink? “This project was especially exciting as a big bourbon collector,” he says. “As someone who also has a deep love for bourbon and a good Old Fashioned, this collaboration felt like the perfect blend of everything I’m passionate about.”

Bird Gang Spirits’ Artist Series bottles are available now at all BOTLD locations (Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, and King of Prussia) and online (for Pennsylvania residents). And fans can meet Spector and Carpenter — and grab signed commemorative posters — at BOTLD Rittenhouse (119 South 18th Street) on November 29th and December 6th from noon to 1:30 p.m.