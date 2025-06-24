Philly’s Dining Scene Loses Four Longtime Favorites

Plus: King of Prussia gets two new restaurants, Summer Steams is back at Oyster House, and the chill pop-up taking over one of UArts's old courtyards.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Howdy, buckaroos! And welcome back to the weekly Foobooz food news round-up. So, there’s some good news and some bad news happening in the industry this week — including (but not limited to) new cocktail and lobster menus, three new restaurants opening in the burbs, lots of ill-timed outdoor dining announcements, and the sudden closures of several local favorites. Thanks to the heat wave, it’s already getting too hot to think, so let’s just get through all of this as quickly as we can, and then we can all go back to sitting in front of the fan. We’ll start things off with …

Bon Voyage to Seorabol, Mac’s, Tria, and Kraftwork

Yeah, it’s a rough way to start off the week, but over the weekend, word came down that Philly is losing four beloved local institutions. So let’s take these one at a time.

First, Seorabol in Olney. Can I tell you how much I love this place? Seorabol has been around forever. It was one of the first places in the Northeast that I was sent to eat after first showing up for this job, and I dropped so much money on Korean BBQ (at a place that was never all that expensive) that my new bosses were probably immediately second-guessing my hiring.

I went back to Seorabol again and again over the years. While there are plenty of amazing restaurants in and around Olney (Kim’s, for example, is like five minutes away), Seorabol was where I went when I was looking to recapture that feeling of wild possibility and deep roots that I felt when first starting to explore Philly. Was it weird that I was often there alone? Probably. But the crew at Seorabol never made it feel weird, which I appreciated.

But after 31 years in business, tomorrow, June 25th, is going to be the last day for Seorabol’s Olney location. Owner Kye Cheol Cho is retiring, and according to his son, Chris Cho, that — in addition to some other personal circumstances — is why the family made the decision to close down the original location where Kye still worked every day as executive chef.

The good news? Seorabol’s Center City location (which Chris has been running since it opened at 1326 Spruce Street in 2018) will remain open. And Kye is planning on helping out in the kitchen there — because when you’ve been in the kitchen for as long as Kye has, it’s hard to simply walk away. So while Olney is going to be poorer for not having a Seorabol of their own, and I am certainly going to personally mourn the loss of this piece of Philly’s edible history, at least the Cho family will still be out there somewhere doing what they do best. Plus, now those of us who knew and loved the original will always be able to complain about how much we miss the original.

Like people say, it’s always best to go while there are still people around who’ll miss you. And even after 31 years, lots of people are going to miss Seorabol.

Know what else folks are going to miss? Mac’s Tavern on Market Street in Old City. The bar (which is co-owned by Philly’s own Rob McElhenney from It’s Always Sunny and Wrexham AFC and named after McElhenney’s character on the show) announced on Instagram that it was shutting down after 15 years.

“For all those who have loved, enjoyed, and frequented this establishment for over 15 years, we thank you. When we opened this bar, our hope was to create a welcoming, down-to-earth place where people could gather, share stories, laugh a little too loudly, and enjoy a drink or two among friends. What we got in return was so much more: a vibrant, loyal, and loving community that made Mac’s Tavern feel like home — not just to us and the staff, but to everyone who walked through the doors.”

Unsurprisingly, the comments that followed the announcement were all over the place. Mostly, it was folks expressing their shock and dismay — particularly Wrexham fans who gathered there to watch the games. But there was also the guy who just discovered the place a couple months ago and is now losing his new favorite place, the pedantic weirdoes shilling for Paddy’s Old City, the guy complaining about getting a refund for a T-shirt he bought, and someone complaining about the staff not getting paid. It’s a very Philly comment thread. Just like Mac’s was a very, very Philly bar.

We’re also losing Tria’s location on 12th Street in Washington Square West. And while it may feel like Tria has already closed several times, that’s because it has. A couple of different times. At its height, Tria had four locations of varying size and focus. Over the past 10 years or so, that list has shrunk. For a while, there were two: the one in Wash West and another at 18th and Sansom in Rittenhouse. But after a final service on July 3rd, the Rittenhouse location will be the last Tria standing.

Word is, a new cocktail bar will be going into the 12th Street location. Needless to say, we’ll be keeping an eye on it.

Finally, Kraftwork in Fishtown announced on Instagram yesterday that they’d be closing as well, albeit “temporarily.” But from the tone of the post, it’s not looking too promising: “We are beyond grateful for your support, loyalty, and shared memories over the years. It has been an honor to serve our community and be a part of your celebrations, date nights, and everyday meals. Thank you for being part of our journey. We hope to see you again soon.”

That feels like a pretty heartfelt goodbye, but hopefully it really is just for now.

Now maybe let’s have some good news, huh?

As Soon as It Cools Off a Little, There’ll Be Plenty to Do in Philly

So the timing is maybe not great — what with the stupid sun, the 100-plus-degree temperatures, and everyone basically melting all day long — but if it ever cools off to the point where we’re not risking immediate spontaneous combustion the minute we leave home, there are going to be lots of excuses to go outside and get a drink.

We’ve got the full rundown of all the exciting things happening around the city this week in our Things to Do column, but here are a few outdoor dining spots to check out once things cool down.

Harper’s Garden at 18th and Ludlow has always been a beautiful (if somewhat complicated) location. But this summer, they’re looking to rebrand (a little) with a new chef, a new menu, a new price point, a new patio bar, and a new happy hour program.

Which, now that I look at it, is kinda rebranding a lot.

Exec chef Chris Keyser (ex of Union in Pasadena and Lo Spiedo here in Philly) is the new man in the kitchen. In consultation with Drew DiTomo (of Meetinghouse), he has created a new, Italian-focused menu of small plates, salads, pastas, and sandwiches. We’re talking everything from simple braised meatballs and cacio e pepe arancini to linguini with clams and chicken Parmesan. There’s also a brunch with avocado toast, hot chicken and grits, chorizo breakfast tacos, and eggs benny; and a happy hour where you can order $7 shrimp scampi and individual meatballs (which is dangerous for both my wallet and my health).

In addition to all this, there’s also a newly built outdoor bar that seats 22, with patio high-top seating for 20 more, the whole thing decorated with plants and hanging sculptures. Sounds like it’ll be nice if the temperature ever drops below a hundred-and-fuck-knows degrees.

Meanwhile, on the Delaware River waterfront, Liberty Point’s Sky Bar is doing a tiki pop-up that they’re calling River Tiki. “Expect tropical cocktails by expert Jason Elliot,” according to the announcement. “Fun cups, cold drinks, and breezy river views.”

Hours are Monday to Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays until midnight, Saturdays from noon to midnight, and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.

Finally, Liberty Beer Garden — Avram Hornik’s outdoor drinking and dining space on the lawn of the Independence Visitors Center — is actually closed today because of the heat. It says so right on their website. But today was supposed to be their very first happy hour, pitched as a way to introduce themselves to the city and show off their food and drink offerings at the start of their first full season of operation. Unfortunately, the weather is not cooperating.

So the first happy hour has been pushed off to next Tuesday, July 1st. And hopefully, once things cool down a little, this will become a recurring thing. We’ll keep you posted.

Meanwhile, Out in the Burbs …

King of Prussia does not find its way into this column very often. Not for good things, anyway. But this week, there are two big openings to announce, so I figured it was time to say something nice.

First off, there’s this: a new “late-night” happy hour at 610 Social Bar, part of Paladar Latin Kitchen + Rum Bar (which has been around for a while) and the KOP Town Center complex. Essentially, new owners have decided to rebrand the existing outdoor, covered patio and bar at Paladar’s, give it its own identity as 610 Social, and make it “King of Prussia’s new last call” — their words, not mine.

And that’s great. They’re doing regular happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with food and drink specials, then this new “late-night happy hour” from 8:30 to 10 p.m. on weeknights, with Paladar’s bartenders doing double-duty as DJs, and pros coming in to cover the weekend, spinning “Top 40 and Latin hits from the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, and today,” and the kitchen and bar tacking on extended hours — the kitchen until midnight, the bar until 1 a.m. And for the burbs, that’s huge. The late-night menu will offer $10 food and drink specials ’til midnight, including “a high-energy 15-minute flash sale of $5 margaritas in the run-up to midnight,” which, knowing these crowds all too well, will probably be bonkers.

Also in KOP, two-time James Beard nominee Peter Chang is bringing his eponymous restaurant to 314 South Henderson Road. The restaurant (which is one of several that Chang now owns) is scheduled to open this Thursday, June 26th, and will focus on Sichuan cuisine — Chang’s specialty. The menu will combine dim sum, small plates, and family-style dining, plus Peking duck, dry pot, dan dan noodles, and more.

And all of this is cool and all, but if you don’t already know Peter Chang’s name, you should really check out this New Yorker article by Calvin Trillin that details his unusual career path, or even just his Wikipedia page. No, seriously. Take a look.

I’ll wait.

And yeah, all of this happened a while ago, but Chang is still that same guy that some people were willing to chase all over the Eastern Seaboard just to figure out where he was cooking. And while I have never eaten at one of his restaurants, I’m now super invested in seeing how this one does.

So anyway, watch this space. And maybe check out the new restaurant. I’ll see y’all there.

Now who has room for some leftovers?

The Leftovers

Oyster House is bringing back its summer lobster specials. Called “Summer Steams,” it’s a Wednesday-night-only special that gets you a whole steamed Maine lobster, sides of peel-and-eat shrimp, potatoes, corn on the cob, and Old Bay butter for just $45. That is a crazy deal. And Oyster House has been doing this for 13 years, so take owner Sam Mink’s word for it when he says to get your reservations early. The man has seen the kinds of crowds this promotion draws. He knows what he’s talking about.

Summer Steams will run every Wednesday, starting tomorrow and running through August 27th. You can get your reservations here.

Michael Solomonov’s Dizengoff is expanding service and, starting yesterday, has officially become an all-day operation. They’re running with a single, all-day menu featuring expanded selections of hummus and pita, salads, sandwiches, and rice platters. The new hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and a brunch service on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s also a new happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays with $10 hummus and pita options and $10 cocktails.

Looking for a cool pop-up/residency/installation? How about Frankie’s Summer Club, which is happening in the courtyard of the old UArts Frank Furness building on 15th Street? It’s the team from Irwin’s, and they’re up and running now at 355 South 15th Street, offering small bites (some olives, some prosciutto …) and soft-serve, along with a full spread of cocktails, natural wines, and beer.

It looks like fun, right? And just exactly the kind of casual hang Philly needs more of. Check out the details right here.

48 Record Bar has a new summer cocktail menu that just dropped: 14 brand-new drinks focused on summer vibes and peak-season produce. We’re talking fat-washed Rieger’s whiskey with Nixta Licor de Elote, cereal milk, and sea-salt air; a “Baja Blaster” with Cointreau, coconut-washed pineapple juice, lime cordial, lime juice, and Single Prop rum; a honeydew margarita; a snap-pea martini; and a “Gin Julius” with Aviation, orange cordial, egg white, and ice cream — which, as a gin lover, I feel honor-bound to try even if, on paper, that sounds absolutely horrible.

The thing is, I trust the crew at 48 Record Bar. So if they say it’s worth my time, I’m going to take their word. At least once.

(Maybe twice.)

And finally this week, I promised all of you Roy Rogers fans out there that I’d let y’all know when the new Cherry Hill location was opening, and I didn’t forget. I just got word this morning that opening day will be tomorrow, June 25th, at 614 Haddonfield Road. Double R Bar Burgers for everyone!