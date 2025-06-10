First Look: All Aboard Candy’s Sweet New Shop Lands in Rittenhouse Square

From candy charcuterie boards to TikTok-viral Swedish gummies, this new Rittenhouse confectionery is a sugar-filled dream come true.

If your sweet tooth has been craving some elevated candy action, Philly’s newest sugar haven just pulled into Rittenhouse Square — and it’s a total treat.

Founded in 2020 by childhood friends and Philly food and hospitality industry pros Alyssa Bonventure and Emily Grossman, All Aboard Candy started as a pandemic project, crafting custom “candy charcuterie boards” to bring a little joy and sweetness during dark times. Now they’ve created a physical space that embodies that welcoming and sugary spirit, from cheeky merch to fun events. “Our goal is to offer a sweet something for everyone — whether you crave candy constantly or are simply looking for somewhere to pop in for a quick treat-yourself moment,” says Bonventure.

Walking into All Aboard Candy feels like stepping into a pinked-out wonderland. There’s a pick-and-mix wall of bulk candy, stocked with 48 cult-favorite brands from around the globe — including viral Swedish candies like BUBS, S-Märke, and Malaco. Priced at $4.85 per quarter-pound, it’s the perfect way to sample a little bit of everything.

Not in the mood to scoop? Grab-and-go options include pre-packed sweets from Sugarfina, Bon Bon, and more fancy candy brands — plus All Aboard Candy’s signature, customizable boards (prices start at $30) and pre-made candy tackle boxes. If you’re looking more for familiar nostalgia than globetrotting confections, they’ve also got your old standbys. (Think: Sour Patch Kids, candy buttons, Nerds, etc.)

But the fun doesn’t stop at candy. They’ve also got candy-themed gifts — from decorative Jonathan Adler jars to butter-stick claw clips — as well as their own merch featuring totes, hats, and hoodies emblazoned with “Gummy Gang.”

Looking ahead, they’ve also launched a new “Candy Caboose,” a candy buffet on wheels, available for events. And speaking of events, this is where things get really exciting. Bonventure and Grossman see their shop as an opportunity for connection, from stocking local brands to partnering with Philly businesses for unique events. They’re dreaming up everything from shopping nights to dinner-party collabs to a “20th Street Block Party” highlighting their unique little corner that’s quickly growing into a Philly-made fairytale. (Musette just soft-opened this week, too, and I grabbed a delightfully bitter espresso tonic after our interview as the new neighbors schemed up some ideas for collaboration. It really felt like the beginning of something.)

Keep an eye on their Instagram for announcements on those.

All Aboard Candy will open on Thursday, June 12th, at noon in its new home at 233 South 20th Street. The first 75 customers will receive a gift bag with purchase, filled with freebies from local businesses (including the Bellevue, L.Priori Jewelry, and Barre3). Then on Friday, June 13th, the party continues with a free bouquet bar by Venus & High Volt. The store opens with normal hours on Saturday, June 14th, and will be open Tuesdays through Sundays.