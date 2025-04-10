Where Philly’s James Beard Nominees Like to Eat (and Drink)

This year's nominees dish on their favorite places to eat and drink, from a Hong Kong-style bakery in Chinatown to a South Philly bar slinging a $6 burger.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

When Philly’s four James Beard Award nominees for 2025 were announced, I couldn’t wait to ask them one question: Where do you like to eat (and drink)?

It’s one of my favorite questions to ask chefs and bartenders. After all, they know what it takes to make excellent food and drinks — and they don’t get much time off, so where they choose to spend it says a lot. When they recommend a place, you know it’s going to be good.

Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club: Finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic

Gilda, Fishtown

“I wish this was in my neighborhood,” says Shulman whenever she walks into Gilda. And while the Portuguese-inspired cafe may be known for its pastéis de nata, that’s not the only reason the chef visits. For Shulman, Gilda’s breakfast sandwich, The Antonio, is the main event. “It’s so perfect,” she says of the sandwich, which is made with a Portuguese roll and filled with a fried egg, cheese, linguiça sausage, and breakfast sauce. “It’s squishy, it’s salty,” she adds. “Oh, it’s fabulous.” 300 East Girard Avenue.

Kim’s Restaurant, North Philly

“Kim’s is probably our favorite restaurant to eat at,” Shulman says, adding that she and her husband and fellow chef-owner of My Loup, Alex Kemp, make the trip to North Philly when they want “food that is perfect and balanced and seasoned and amazing.” The restaurant has become an institution in the 40-plus years it’s been around and is known for its Korean barbecue, with all the meat cooked at tableside charcoal grills that result in plenty of flavor. Popular dishes include pork belly, beef tongue, and skirt steak (off the not-so-secret secret menu). Shulman likes to order the latter as well as the hanger steak, kimchi pancakes, and watercress salad. 5955 North 5th Street.

Cafe Nhan, South Philly

“Cafe Nhan is one of the places I frequent most,” Shulman says. “Their spicy soups are super soul-reviving, and every time I go there, they just totally make me feel at home.” As a new mom, the chef says she went often during her pregnancy and recently returned with her baby. “It’s such a warm and welcoming place,” she says. “It’s also just insanely delicious.” Shulman’s regular order is the bún bò hûe dac biet, Cafe Nhan’s specialty made with beef brisket, pig feet, steamed pork roll, and house-made pig’s blood cubes with a spicy lemongrass broth. 1606 West Passyunk Avenue.

High Street, Center City

Ellen Yin’s High Street is one of Shulman’s go-tos when she has friends and family in town. The modern American restaurant is a crowd-pleaser, with menus built around seasonal ingredients and local grains. It also offers plenty of choices, from sandwiches and salads to sourdough pizzas and house-made pastas, plus a few larger plates at dinnertime. “They do such an amazing job,” Shulman says of the restaurant. “Chef Christina [McKeough] is really talented.” Shulman visits the restaurant most often for brunch and lunch, and it’s the bread that keeps her coming back. “The breads there just make me feel like I don’t even know anything about bread every time I eat them,” she says. 101 South 9th Street.

Mayflower Bakery & Cafe, Chinatown Mayflower Cafe & Bakery is known for making some of the best Hong Kong-style buns and pastries in the city. The bakery’s coconut bun is especially popular, and it’s one of Shulman’s must-order items as well. “Their coconut butter bun and their roast pork bun are the biggest treats,” the chef says. Mayflower’s pineapple buns and egg tarts are also a hit with customers, and on the drinks menu, you can’t go wrong with an iced milk tea. Just remember to bring cash or have Venmo ready to pay. 1008 Race Street.

Osteria, Spring Garden If Shulman had to order just one thing from Osteria, it would be the rigatoni with chicken liver, cipollini onion, and sage. “It’s probably their most famous dish, and for perfect reason,” she says. But Shulman would happily eat any of the pasta at Osteria. “Jeff Michaud makes simple, delicious, and classic pasta,” she says of the James Beard Award-winning chef at the helm of the restaurant, which opened in 2007. “Even though it’s been there for so long, it’s still that good,” Shulman says. “It feels like a restaurant that is classic and timeless, and it’s really inspiring for those reasons.” To end a meal there, Shulman recommends ordering some gelati or sorbetti. 640 North Broad Street.

Little Water, Rittenhouse Randy and Amanda Rucker’s newest restaurant is just a short walk from Her Place Supper Club, and Shulman is thrilled to have it in the neighborhood. “Randy and Amanda made such a beautiful restaurant,” Shulman says of the airy, modern space that channels the contemporary coastal feel of Little Water’s cuisine. “It feels so sexy and clean, and it’s a great vibe,” she adds. And the food is delicious, with a seafood-forward lunch and dinner menu that’ll transport you to somewhere by the sea. There are oysters (and a fried oyster BLT), scallops, a crisp Caesar-like salad, hearty gumbo, and much more. 261 South 20th Street.

Zeppoli, Collingswood Shulman doesn’t make it out to Joey Baldino’s Zeppoli too often, but the pasta there is so good that she says a visit to the New Jersey restaurant is “definitely worth the trip.” The Italian BYOB, which has an emphasis on Sicilian cuisine, has the “most delicious pasta,” the chef adds. While there’s more to the menu at Zeppoli — including larger plates like a Sicilian fisherman stew — a particular standout in the pasta section is the tagliatelle al limone, made with handmade pasta and topped with bottarga or prosciutto (but trust me, you want to get the bottarga). 618 Collings Avenue.

Palizzi Social Club, East Passyunk The chef is also a fan of Baldino’s other establishment: his South Philly members-only bar, Palizzi Social Club. Shulman’s husband, Kemp, told Foobooz last year the bar is among his favorite places to go as well. The couple loves to order the Palizzi lamb chops, which Shulman calls “the perfect dish.” 1408 South 12th Street.

Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Queen Village Shulman also likes to eat at fellow James Beard nominee Jesse Ito’s Royal Sushi & Izakaya. Whenever she’s there, the chef will order a smattering of dishes and always makes sure the spinach gomaae, a cold salad made with baby spinach and black sesame sauce, is among them. 780 South 2nd Street.

Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya: Finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic

Kalaya, Fishtown Whenever Ito eats at Kalaya, there has to be gui chai on the table. “I love everything there, but the gui chai is my favorite thing,” the chef says. The garlic-chive rice cakes come served with a spicy-sweet soy sauce and make a lovely crispy, chewy appetizer at the start of a meal at 2023 James Beard winner Nok Suntaranon’s Fishtown restaurant. Off the drinks menu, Ito likes to order the tom kha colada, a zero-proof spin on a piña colada that combines turmeric-spiced coconut cream with lime leaf, galangal, and pineapple. 4 West Palmer Street.