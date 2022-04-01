One of NYC’s Most Beloved Chinese Restaurants Announces Philly Expansion

Xi’an Famous Foods said on Instagram that they will soon open in Philadelphia, marking the restaurant team’s first location outside of New York City.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

On Friday, April 1st, New York City’s legendary Northwestern Chinese mini-chain Xi’an Famous Foods announced on Instagram that they would be expanding to Philadelphia. Rumors have circulated about the company looking for locations outside of New York City for years.

Although the company has not yet listed any Philadelphia-based positions on their job board, the opening of Xi’an Famous Foods in Philadelphia would represent the first and only location based outside of New York City. The mini-chain, which was founded by David Wang and is now run by his son Jason, has been operating since 2005. Xi’an started as a food stall inside of the Golden Shopping Mall in Flushing, Queens — though that original spot has since closed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xi’an Famous Foods (@xianfoods)

Xi’an Famous Foods soon became known for their fast service and excellent sub-$10 lunch options, including a spicy lamb burger or hand-ripped biang-biang noodles that are chewy, wide, and coated in a spicy vinegar sauce. A Philly location would add significant excitement to the city’s Northwestern Chinese restaurant scene, which is currently limited to only a few places (like Xi’an Sizzling Woks).

The business now operates nine locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. In addition to a Philly expansion, their website indicates they’re opening a new location in Flushing’s Tangram Mall later in 2022.

Xi’an Famous Foods’ Instagram post did not specify an exact date or location for the opening — although the image suggests it might be located in Chinatown, based on the sign for Asia Crafts on North 10th Street in the background. Foobooz has reached out for further comment and will continue to update this piece with more information.