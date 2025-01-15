9 Healthy-Ish Snacks With Ties to Philly

Plus: Our favorite neighborhood grocery stores giving big chains a run for their money.

From vegan cheese to low-sugar fruit snacks, these healthy-ish snacks have local ties — and we’re stocking up.

This vegan cheese (!) is made from cashews and other natural ingredients — from the Bok building to your next charcuterie board.

The Chester County-HQ’d brand sources pasture-raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free protein from family farms to create its flavor-packed beef jerky, biltong, and beef/pork/turkey sticks.

This spread — started by a Kensington native — is made of organic pumpkin, sunflower, flax, and sesame seeds and is rich in omega-3s, iron, fiber, and protein.

The Souderton-based chocolate company’s sugar-free treats — from mini peanut butter cups to raspberry jellies — don’t skimp on indulgence.

These on-the-go bites from ANEU Kitchens (shops in Paoli, Bryn Mawr, and at the Shore) are made with stress-reducing adaptogens and free of dairy, gluten, and refined sugars.

South Philly and Glenside natives are behind these gummy candies bursting with fruit flavor — orange-peach! passionfruit-pineapple! — that are perfect for kids and adults alike.

These high-protein, low-sugar nut butters made in Telford come in 18 varieties and counting. Our favorites? Dark chocolate almond and habanero honey peanut.

This gluten-free, non-GMO cross between popcorn and cheese puffs comes in flavors like white cheddar, pancake, and cinnamon bun, and was co-founded by a Villanova grad.

The brainchild of an East Falls native, these organic dried fruit, chewy fruit bites, and nuts are ethically sourced and grown by small-scale farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and packaged in Philly.

Neighborhood Gems

Here are the only-in-Philly grocery stores that give big chains a run for their money.

REAP Mini Mart started as a meal delivery service (REAP Wellness, still in operation) and expanded with a one-stop shop for made-in-house salads, grain bowls, yogurt, sauces, sides, smoothies, and snacks — all of which are free of meat, dairy, gluten, and refined sugars. 1325 Frankford Avenue, Fishtown.

After taking the roast pork world by storm with Porco’s Porchetteria, Chad Durkin got into the grocery game with Breezy’s Deli and Market. At this 2024 Best of Philly winner in Point Breeze, you’ll find fresh produce, deli items, and a fine hoagie selection. 2235 Washington Avenue, Point Breeze.

Riverwards has two locations that stock the freshest local produce, meat, cheese, bread, flowers, and more. Bonus: Its dollar bag program offers produce that’s ripe right now for just a buck. 2200 East Norris Street, Fishtown, and 146 North Bread Street, Old City.

In addition to local produce, meats, dairy, and dry goods, corner store Rowhouse Grocery sells ready-to-eat food — think burritos and pizza pockets — and fresh-baked sweets, like chocolate-espresso babka. 1713 McKean Street, South Philly.

Weavers Way Co-op has been going strong for 50-plus years. More than 10,000 households support the cooperative’s four locations — Ambler, Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, and, the newest, Germantown — which offer everything you need in a grocery store, all within a small footprint. Multiple locations.

Jenkintown restaurateurs Jiji and Rosie Thomas opened JTown Market & Eatery last April. They’ve since stocked it with produce, dairy, snacks, toiletries, household items, and freshly baked bread. 620 Greenwood Avenue, Jenkintown.

